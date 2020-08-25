Football coaches like football guys.
They aren’t into guys who draw attention to themselves, guys who complain, guys who take plays off when the action is elsewhere.
Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers has a simple answer for what kind of team he wants and what kind of player he wants.
He wants players like Juston Burris.
The fifth-year defensive back out of N.C. State embodies everything Rhule is looking for in a football player.
“He’s exactly the type of guy I want to build this thing around,” Rhule said. “Tough, fast, explosive and versatile.”
He wants players who play hard. Every play.
This is a key week for Carolina, a young team with a short learning curve. Eighty players are in camp, and 27 of them will be gone in less than two weeks. Rhule hinted that he’ll have a pretty good idea on who will still be on the team come Sept. 5 when this week is over.
Burris is likely one of the keepers.
The Raleigh native graduated from State in 2016 and was a fourth-round pick for the New York Jets. He started only two games in three seasons for the Jets then signed with Cleveland in 2019, starting nine games for the Browns and basically saving his career.
Burris signed with the Panthers in the offseason, in part because he wanted to come home and in part because he wanted to play for Rhule.
There was no assurance that he would become a keeper, but his attitude and work ethic caught the eye of the coaching staff.
“You’re going to have your four or five, six, seven difference makers like (Christian) McCaffrey and those guys,” Rhule said. “Every team has those. What I want is a team that plays uncommonly hard.
He wants a team that no one wants to play. He wants football guys.
Burris is a football guy.
“He plays really loudly, plays special teams, doesn’t complain,” Rhule said. “He’s been one of those guys this camp that you say to yourself, ‘We’ve got to keep this guy out here and really let him have an effect on the entire franchise.’”
Rhule has told Burris to start taking over the team.
“Coach Rhule is ready to push me to become more of a leader, more vocal,” Burris said. “I’m a guy who doesn’t talk too much, keeps things close to the vest, especially compared to other guys on the team who have that vocal leadership experience. I think he’s trying to pull that out of me.”
Burris understands what’s happening around him, and he knows how important this preseason is for a team still building its culture, a team still trying to figure out what Rhule expects.
“There’s still a long way to go,” he said. “Everybody’s still learning exactly what he wants. I’m just trying to abide by that and give him exactly what he wants.”
Rhule wants guys who stand out of the field and on film.
And on live stream.
Tonight’s practice will be in Bank of America Stadium and fans can watch from 7-9 p.m. on WFMY.
Look out for Burris. He’s No. 31.
