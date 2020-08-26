Carolina played a scrimmage game Tuesday in silent and empty Kenan Stadium, the first taste of real football since the Military Bowl last season.
And in the words of Mack Brown, the Tar Heels' coach, it was unusual.
But for the first time since the coronavirus breakout in spring, he felt like there was really going to be a football season this fall.
“It was different,” he said. “It was unique. But at the same time, it’s still football.”
Now comes the long wait as the pandemic still rages around the country, as clusters of infected students and football players force schools to adjust on the fly and await what comes next.
“I’m feeling more like we’re going to play right now than ever before,” Brown said during a video conference. “They’re talking about game times for TV. They’re talking about, like the officials said yesterday, they’ve already got the assignments for their first four ballgames. Seeing the N.C. State game moved is a positive that people are still trying to make this craziness work out so we can play.”
Brown said it’s no longer a hazy dream or another startup with another delay lurking behind it.
“For our players and our coaches, this is really the first time everybody feels like that we’re getting this close to playing and this is really going to happen,” he said.
Meanwhile, on his campus, 505 positive tests of students were recorded from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23; Carolina has tallied 955 positives for students or employees since February. N.C. State has reported 277 positive tests from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, or nearly 550 since March, with more than 1,300 currently in quarantine or isolation on or off campus. State students are being sent home slowly.
The confidence level in the football coaches likely depends on where he is. The nervousness is setting in all around them.
We’re getting ready to send college athletes onto the playing fields, while the students are moving out of dorms. The hypocrisy is in full gear now. The administrators are praying, and the lawyers are circling. The medical experts have taken a knee.
There’s still time for this to change. The virus is still in Chapel Hill and in Raleigh and in Winston-Salem, where Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said he feels like football is close to coming back.
Brown described what it will look like in empty Kenan and across the football-playing American hemisphere.
“It was new and different in that you have to think about what COVID’s going to do for ballgames,” he said. “We’re anticipating very few fans in the stands or none for the opening game against Syracuse, so we actually told the guys to look up. This is kind of what the crowd’s going to look like or probably what it is. We tried to play crowd noise. We tried to play music.”
The sidelines are spread out with the coaches box extending between the 15-yard lines.
“The coaches were wearing masks the entire time,” Brown said. “The officials were wearing masks. The officials have a hand-held whistle, which is really unique. They don’t have to be putting it in their mouth and pulling it back out. I don’t know whether the official will be able to take his mask off to announce the penalty or if he’ll just do it through his mask. I would think he’ll probably keep his mask on.
“We took all our benches off the sidelines and put chairs. The defense had theirs in a semi-circle because (defensive coordinator) Jay Bateman thought he could see faces of the players better. They’re still social distancing. The offense went in just a line all across.”
He said the players had water and Gatorade on the chairs when they came off the field also with masks, some wrap-around and some sticker-type masks that can be disposed of before they head back onto the field. The helmets are equipped with shields from eye-level to the lower bar of the face masks.
“When you get out onto the field it’s the same stuff we’re used to,” he said.
So it will be weird, but it will be football, Brown said.
“As far as I can tell right now moving forward, we’re planning on playing,” he said. “I don’t think anything’s 100 percent this year. 2020 is the year that everything that’s 100 percent changes in about an hour and a half.”
UNC will move forward along with most of the ACC, barring setbacks, outbreaks and possible cancellations here and there. The virus will be waiting, so we’ll see how far they actually get.
“The only certainty this year is the uncertainty,” he said. “Nobody knows. We don’t know anything.”
That’s the reality, and that’s the problem with all of this. Everybody seems to want to play football, so here we go. What could possibly go wrong?
