GREENSBORO — When we meet again, and we will some sunny day, we’ll have been through something together.
Alone.
Our masks will be like a relic from another time, a reminder of a nightmare we all lived through.
We can only pray that will be next year.
With the virus spreading all around us, preying on our young now, a golf tournament is the least of things we should yearn for. But the Wyndham Championship isn’t just a golf tournament for our community.
This is our social event of the season, our summer block party, our annual gathering of friends and family. One last margarita before we go back to school, back to work, back to reality.
Next year, we hope, the sun will come out for all four days, our country is back to normal, and sports are once again part of our lives.
In one year, we saw our most cherished gatherings ripped from our hands by an invisible thief. We lost the ACC men’s basketball tournament in March. And we won’t see it again until 2023. We lost the NCAA Tournament, and we won’t see it again for a while.
But somehow, keeping all of us home for the Wyndham seemed sadder. They played without us for the first time ever.
Our tournament has come into its own, attracting some of the top names in the game. This year’s field was strong. Next year’s could be even stronger. So we dream of huge galleries like the good ol’ days. Which should’ve been this week.
Instead, we wait. We live our lives and move on.
Golf is doing this right. While we watch the other sports try to force their way back into our lives, risking the health and safety of everyone involved, golf continues to provide an example of how we can get through this.
We played the PGA Championship last week without fans. We’ll head into the playoffs and then the U.S. Open without fans. And on Wednesday, the day before the Wyndham, the Masters announced it, too, would be played without fans.
So in that sense, the Wyndham did its part. And so did we.
That’s the thing about this sport and this tournament. It comes back year after year, changing with the times but giving us the reassurance that we’ll be together again. Our tournament ages slowly, unlike us.
When we meet again, the Wyndham will be just as we remembered it. But will we be the same?
That’s what we don’t yet know.
This is all a leap of faith.
Greensboro's 81st tournament has come and gone. The 82nd will be the most anticipated in Greensboro since World War II, when we took two years off. When it came back in 1945, Byron Nelson won at Starmount in front of the largest crowd of the old “Southern Swing” of PGA events.
When we meet again in 2021, we’ll have been to hell and back. But the margaritas will taste sweeter. The sun will feel warmer. Our smiles will be brighter.
It seems a long ways away, but 2021 is on the clock.
And so are we.
