Ed Hardin: Looking back on a life filled with basketball games and good times

And then on game day, his job was to sit down and not get a technical, which he did on so many occasions the kids referred to him as Coach T. He was thrown out of a gym in Anderson, S.C., one day and had to sit on the bus as I coached two more games and then made him hold the trophy on the ride back home.

Wadsley was my assistant, though he hated that term. Before a game in one tournament, he got into a shouting match with a referee and was tossed before the game even started.

Everything was a competition. He put together some of the best softball teams in the county, helped organize weekly football games in Hanes Park and at the School of the Arts, where they came up with the nickname “Fighting Pickles.”

We played tennis and disc golf and darts, and we went skiing and tubing and destroyed sleds on Pilot View. On every Christmas Day, we walked onto Forsyth Country Club and played 18 holes, and nobody ever stopped us.

Wadsley did all of this with a smile on his face. He smiled all the time, unless he was losing at something. He was a terrible loser. When he was winning, he was insufferable, constantly whistling. He was a terrible whistler.