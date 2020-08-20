If Matt Rhule were like most football coaches, he would quote historic figures such as Vince Lombardi or Teddy Roosevelt.
If he'd been an All-American football player at Penn State instead of an academic All-American at Penn State, he might quote George Patton or Knute Rockne.
So it's not surprising that he’s more into quoting Rudyard Kipling.
Oh, he drops names of former mentors such as Bill Parcells or his former boss Tom Coughlin. But he’s not trying to emulate them. They never went through what Rhule is going through.
A month before a supposed season is to begin, he’s just trying to be himself, trying to coach a football team in the middle of a pandemic. So far, the first-year coach of the Panthers is taking it a day at a time, trying in the words of Kipling, not to “look too good, nor talk too wise.”
After all, anything he planned after leaving Baylor for his first job as an NFL head coach, all went out the window once COVID-19 changed everything.
“I can’t go look at Coach Coughlin’s practice schedules and say, ‘OK, this makes sense.’ It’s really one of a kind and unique,” Rhule said of his first few weeks being around his new team. “It challenges you to be flexible. It challenges you to react day by day. It challenges you to find the good in things, and it challenges you to have a unique outlook.”
Rhule is making a giant leap from coaching college players to professional players. He’s careful to let them dictate how he coaches them, careful to let his assistants do their jobs without interference or rigid guidelines.
“That’s what I tried to do at Temple and at Baylor,” he said, comparing the current difficulties to rebuilding jobs he did as a college coach. “Those were unique situations that I walked into, and so coming here now I kind of keep my first schedule, my OTA schedule. It’s kind of like people plan and God laughs. That’s kind of a reminder to me like, 'Hey, what’s next?' That’s an old saying that I have that I say all the time. I wear it on a shirt.”
What’s next could be anything these days. Once the season begins, assuming it begins on time, each game and each week could bring changes and unforeseen developments. So he has no plans to try to plan out a season.
“Life’s not about what we plan,” he said. “Life’s not about our goals. Life’s not about what happened to us in the past. Life is about us just attacking what’s next. The next thing that comes up, you’ve got to go try to be great at it.
“I have all these things I say and I believe and I teach my son and my daughters and I say it to my teams, and now I have to go live it, It’s a real challenge for me to make sure that I’m living by the things that I say. But so far, I’m having a lot of fun.”
This is still a good time to be having fun. When the games begin, the real job will begin.
Rhule isn’t a taskmaster the way Parcells and Coughlin were. Coughlin famously tried to control everything his players did while coaching the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars. He even fined two rookies for being late to a team meeting one day, even though they’d been in an automobile accident.
Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson was late for practice Wednesday because he took his children to school. Rhule said that was “great.”
Rhule gets his point across, though. He intends for his practices to be hard, and he expects his players to get better every single day.
“Iron sharpens iron,” he said.
His mentors did it their way; he does it his way. But, he said, Parcells and Coughlin earned respect by understanding their teams.
“They both had tremendous charisma and great personalities and they had relationships with players,” Rhule said. “When you have those things, it’s way way easier. You can be a little bit of a tough guy at times. You can be a little bit of a fun guy at times because guys know where you’re coming from. There are guys on the team who don’t really know me yet. Some do who have been with me before, but hopefully each and every day as it passes they realize where I’m coming from and I get to realize where they’re coming from, and I think we’ll build a good team along the way.”
Rhule referred to Kipling while describing his offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s coaching style, but he did it to make a point about himself.
“He can put up with me,” Rhule said. “I believe in creating distractions on the practice field. He’s able to keep his head calm, while as Rudyard Kipling said, all others out there are losing theirs and blaming it on you. I’m losing my mind. He’s just cool and calm.”
Rare is the football coach who quotes poets, but Rhule isn’t a typical football coach. His players are finding that out day by day. And he’s learning about them, too.
Only days into his first head coaching job in the NFL and weeks away from the first game, Matt Rhule is doing it his way.
If only he had a plan.
