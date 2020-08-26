A powerful message was sent, not from a mountaintop nor from a protester in the streets.
It came from a locker room of a team getting ready to play a basketball game. You get the impression that sports will never be the same.
What the Milwaukee Bucks did was send a shock wave that passed through all of sports and society. The decision to not play a basketball game will have ramifications for years to come.
This was not just a statement. This was not a boycott. This was a strike.
The police shooting of a Black man, once again, in the streets of America has stoked the flames and passions of the country, once again. But this time, the athletes whose voices have been bolder in recent months were heard loud and clear.
All across the NBA, the biggest names in American sports rose up in unison, some tinged in anger, some in pain, and began to push back against something many in the country still don’t understand.
This isn’t about a flag. This was never about a flag. This isn’t about taking a knee or taking a political stand. This is about a segment of our society that is disproportionately discriminated against, screaming out as loud as they’ve ever screamed.
This is John Carlos and Tommie Smith and Muhammad Ali through the decades. This is years and years of repression pushing back.
And just as those rebels stood for what they believed, the stand by the Bucks will go down in history. Not just sports history.
This was an American sports team in the middle of the playoffs deciding not to play and instead deciding to strike.
As the Black community has watched some of its most respected political leaders die this year, watched a former president’s programs being dismantled and erased by the present administration, it’s been the sports stars who have taken up the banner.
That this shooting happened in Wisconsin made it more poignant, more urgent that the message come from within. Players on the Bucks roster have their own stories of brutality, Sterling Brown being tased and held to the ground by police, jailed and heckled while being arrested for illegal parking outside a drug store. Former UNC player John Henson, who played in Milwaukee, once saw the police called on him for buying jewelry.
Jacob Blake, a man walking to his car where his children were waiting, was shot seven times in the back. It’s hard to watch, though the video has gone viral, sparking immediate outrage across the country and within the NBA.
The home-state Bucks knew what they had to do. And a statement like this has been brewing for some time now in sports. It felt like it was only a matter of time. The Bucks decided it was time. Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers followed suit two hours later.
So what happens now? This has never been done before in sports. Despite all the protests over Colin Kaepernick, the players never stood up as one. To this day, the NFL players have never had the guts to do what the Bucks did.
The NBA and basketball have a history of this.
In 1964, before the league’s all-star game, players including Bill Russell, Jerry West and Oscar Robertson threatened to walk away if the league refused to recognize the nascent players’ union. The league relented, and the National Basketball Players Association was born.
In 1968, the same Olympics in which Carlos and Smith raise fisted gloves in a show of protest, college star Lew Alcindor refused to even try out for the Olympic basketball team. Inspired by Ali, he later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and was drafted by the Bucks.
Ali, whose birth name was Cassius Clay, had changed his name because he no longer wanted his “slave name.”
Those events and times are part of sports history now. At the time, they seemed revolutionary, incendiary decisions. But they’ve stood the test of time even if they drifted to the back pages of history.
That probably isn’t going to happen this time. The entire NBA followed the Bucks today, and every athlete in America, from the colleges to the high schools and the grassroots playing fields, is watching.
This isn’t 1968 anymore.
This is 2020, a year we’ll long remember as the most revealing of our innermost thoughts and characteristics. This pandemic hasn’t just revealed the deepest problems facing America. It has exposed us.
Players have always had a voice. And at times, they’ve used that voice to express outrage or outright anger.
Now, for the first time ever, a sports team has taken the next step and walked away from something it cherishes, the players' very livelihood, the thing that defines them.
From this day forward, we’ll look at this strike as a watershed moment in sports. This wasn’t just a statement or a plea for change. This was a power move.
The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t just make history. They changed it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.