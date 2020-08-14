Tommy Fleetwood and Jim Furyk bump elbows as they walk off the 18th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Harold Varner III laughs while waiting to tee off on the par-3 No. 12 during the second round of the Wyndham Championship, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
Patrick Reed and his caddie line up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Paul Casey and Patrick Reed cross the bridge at No. 9 during the second round.
The gray skies turned hot blue, and the Wyndham Championship turned toward the weekend. The pleasant day on the pleasant Donald Ross timepiece was anything but for half the field headed home and even for some of the survivors.
The Wyndham heads into the weekend without Brooks Koepka, Jim Furyk, Justin Rose and Akshay Bhatia, the 18-year-old from old Wake Forest. Defending champion J.T. Poston is headed home along with former champions, former major winners and even Sedgefield member Carl Pettersson.
A cool morning became a sauna in the afternoon, scattering the field and leaving us with an eclectic leaderboard.
Sedgefield Country Club is traditionally where golfers come to find their games.
The quaint, tree-lined layout tests a player’s head game more than his golf game. Leave the driver in the bag, hit the fairway with your favorite club, fire at the pin and putt on the purest putting surfaces in all of golf.
They know this course before they even arrive, many from their days in junior golf. Sedgefield allows you to just play golf without all the trappings of tricked-up tracks and modern mega-courses.
Harris English backed up an opening-round 64 with an easy 67 and exhaled in relief.
“I just really enjoy playing this golf course,” he said. “I love this place.”
Shane Lowry fired a 63 and had a smile on his face for the first time in weeks.
“It’s nice to come to this course after the course we played last week,” he said, comparing Sedgefield to Harding Park, site of the PGA Championship. “I feel like the course we played last week was just stand on every tee and whip your driver out and hit it as hard as you can, whereas this course you have to kind of think your way around, and I like that type of golf. So it’s nice to be here.”
The course is wide-open without the fans. All the fun stuff is on display, from the sand castles behind the 18th to the beach on the other side of the lake at No. 15. The normal sun-bathers aren’t there, just some folks relaxing in cabanas reading books. Apparently they’re supposed to be there.
Of course, without a gallery to use as a guard rail, golfers are hitting balls out of bounds and having trouble finding them in the rough without marshals or fore caddies.
Webb Simpson, who knows this golf course as well as anyone in the game, hit a ball so far out of bounds Thursday that it would’ve sailed over anything, gallery or grandstand.
It was a reminder that this course can be deceiving. He still loves coming here.
“For us players, when you love a golf course, you love being in an area, it really does help,” he said. “I think I’m more patient here and things don’t bother me as much as maybe another week where I don’t enjoy the golf course.”
But this course still has teeth, and members have long wished the Tour would tuck the pins and let the original Ross layout test the golfers instead of enticing them to fire at flags for four days.
The last four winning scores here were 22 under, 21 under, 22 under and 21 under. In fact, of the last 10 Tour events to finish with a winning score of 259 or under, four were Wyndhams.
And yet, in the Friday frying pan, two-time Wyndham champion Brandt Snedeker finished right on the cutline along with Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth.
They all were sweating when the day ended. Even allowing preferred lies, Sedgefield took back some of what it gave on Thursday. But some familiar faces are positioned for a weekend run. Former champion Si Woo Kim is tied for the lead. Simpson is lurking, and local favorite Harold Varner III is still stalking his first Tour win.
Then again, about 50 others, including Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Kevin Kisner, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood and even three-time champion Davis Love III, are right there.
You get the impression that this tournament is just getting started.
The weather report for Saturday and Sunday? Hot and steamy with a 100 percent chance of birdies.
Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.
