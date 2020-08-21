Get ready for this.
Lost in the chaos of kicking the can down the road is the apparent discovery of a college football bubble.
The uptick in positive tests, particularly in North Carolina, has forced universities to send students home for online educations. But not football players.
If this wasn’t somehow planned, and there are those who believe it was, it has still delivered a perfect alibi for college football and for the schools who are depositing money from tuition from students who aren’t on campus.
Invite them to campus, await the inevitable coronavirus outbreaks, keep the cash, send them all home and voila! We have a bubble.
It sounds genius on one level, insidious on another. But despite mounting evidence that bringing students onto campus and jamming them into dormitories was idiotic, the schools can just blame it on the students, test the heck out of the football players and still look at themselves in the mirror.
Phase two of this disastrous plan will be to throw the unpaid football players onto the gridiron on Saturdays and rake in the TV money. The fat cats will get priority seating while the students watch from home.
This is the model they’ve stumbled upon in what has been a comedy of errors for schools and athletics departments willing to sacrifice the health and safety of the football players and the economies of the towns in which they’re located.
They’re getting some pushback from students, parents and lawyers. This might not end well.
Carolina’s outbreak caused a national stir. Once again, the school is in the news for all the wrong reasons.
N.C. State, Appalachian State and East Carolina are all dealing with virus clusters that have caused the football teams to pause and come up with new plans for practicing in a pandemic. The ACC, SEC and Big 12 officials, both athletic and medical, are actually drawing their own conclusions from the same scientific data that convinced the Big 10 and Pac-12 to shut down football for the fall. Notre Dame, which is still planning to join the ACC to play football this season, is having trouble controlling the virus and the storyline.
Students and some faculty are outraged that the Irish football team is being tested periodically while students are being turned away from testing. More than 20 percent of the tests at Notre Dame have been for football players on a campus of 12,000 students.
Football is driving the schools now, and the presidents and even the medical experts are standing down. The NCAA Board of Directors is telling schools to review insurance coverage and hinting that the lawyers are sniffing around.
And yet, no one’s in charge.
Florida State is encouraging tailgating at football games. Schools are looking into seating capacities for the boosters and presumably season ticket holders and students. And quietly in the shadows of football’s scrambled planning, basketball coaches and administrators are preparing for their own bubbles.
Colleges across the country aren’t even pretending any more. This is all about money. While schools in the Big Ten are talking about $100 million shortfalls, the three remaining Power Five leagues are taking cue.
For the first time in months, the momentum of not playing feels like it has slowed. While the medical experts’ dire warnings of COVID-19 outbreaks are coming true, the opposite effect on football programs seems to be winning the day. They now know that with the students gone, the athletes are indeed in a bubble.
Just like they planned it.
Right.
