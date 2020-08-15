GREENSBORO — The first time Si Woo Kim won at the Wyndham Championship, he was a 21-year-old young man with a bad back and a pending commitment to military service in South Korea.
That was four years ago.
On Sunday, he will tee off in the final pairing with a two-shot lead, a 25-year-old young man with a bad back and a pending commitment to the military.
After a Saturday that included a hole-in-one, a near-miss on another and a slew of remarkable iron shots that almost went in, Kim is leading the Wyndham and hoping for a second title here and his third since joining the PGA Tour.
The youngster who got his card at 17, the youngest player to earn that distinction, is still considered a potential break-out superstar in golf. His other win was the Players Championship in 2017.
But that back and that call to duty cast doubt on Kim’s long-term prospects.
He’s an enigma, a man who had greatness stamped on him before he was old enough to drive, with a game that sometimes borders on the spectacular. But earlier this year, before the pandemic, he was forced to withdraw from the American Express after shooting a horrid 87.
The WD was his eighth in 139 Tour starts at the time. Since that day in January, Kim has missed six cuts without coming close to winning and has fallen from 28th in the world rankings to 115th.
But now he’s at Sedgefield Country Club again.
On Friday, after a second consecutive 65, he said he was playing “like I played three years ago.”
That it was actually four years ago was lost in the translation.
Kim started the third round tied for the lead, then sent a message to the rest of the field with a thunderclap at the third hole. His 8-iron shot on the 161-yard par-3 landed inches from the cup and dropped in for an ace.
His reaction was confused and classic. Once he finally realized it went in, he smiled. Sort of.
“So I just hit it and the ball goes right at the pin,” he said.
He still didn’t think it went in, thinking he had a tap-in birdie.
“Then some TV guys told me that’s an ace, and I was so excited,” he said.
Shot after shot that didn’t quite go in elicited much more of a reaction from the normally stoic South Korean. For a while, it looked like he was going to make everything.
A 6-iron at No. 12 lipped out, or he would’ve have a second ace in the same round. He said he actually expected that one, but ”just a little missed right.”
The nature of this golf tournament is that you have to go low every day. A number of players around the lead on Friday faded from competition in the third round despite shooting under par. Webb Simpson shot 65 and lost three strokes.
Among those still in contention, and there are probably no more than six or eight now, two have never won on the PGA Tour, and only Kim and Simpson have won here.
Asked how low he thought he would need to go in the final round, Kim didn’t hesitate.
“Maybe a lot,” he said. “I don’t want to think about the score because that would put too much pressure on me.”
He said this is different than four years ago.
“I had no wins before that,” he said of his 2016 Wyndham win. “This time I’ve already had two wins, so that’s the good experience for me. I can still feel pressure for tomorrow, but I can get this one.”
The sore back is always in the back of his mind. And the military service looms. There’s only one loophole for that really, and that’s if he should make the Olympic team and win a medal.
That’s the real dream for Si Woo Kim.
But a second win in the Wyndham wouldn’t be too bad. A second ace wouldn’t have been, either.
