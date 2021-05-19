Eddie Bridges, conservationist and fundraiser, dies

He leaves behind a large legacy, one that will be long-lasting, for sure. His truck is emblazoned with not only Wildlife Habitat Foundation branding but a sign reading, “Don’t Let the Dream Die.” Upon being selected by the News & Record for its inaugural 7 Over Seventy Awards in August 2020, he explained what his life had given him.

“Divine order has taken care of a lot of stuff for me,” he said. “The Lord has blessed me in a multitude of ways. Lots of great things have happened to me, including the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. I feel really honored and grateful, and to be 87 years old and still get those nice blessings is pretty remarkable.”

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com.

