Eddie Payne, former Wake Forest basketball player and Greensboro College coach, dies at 69

Eddie Payne's playing and coaching ties might have been as extensive throughout the Carolinas, including in the Triad, as anyone in basketball.
The retired coach, who died today at age 69 from complications that followed a stroke during the weekend, played at Wake Forest, graduating in 1973. He averaged 11 points per game for his career, and he earned team MVP and received the Arnold Palmer Award as a senior. Decades later, Payne coached for two seasons at Greensboro College.
Payne coached at all three NCAA levels and also in the NAIA and in junior college. And basketball was the family business: His wife, Ann, coached at Alabama, Charlotte, Belmont Abbey and Berry, and she also led the Greensboro women's program for one season. Their son, Luke, who played for two seasons at Greensboro Day School, played for his father at USC Upstate, finishing his career in 2008 as the program's No. 9 all-time scorer and being honored with selection to the Upstate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
Eddie Payne's teams, at all levels, won 484 games and lost 474. He guided East Carolina, in 1993, to the program's most recent NCAA Tournament appearance. Payne also was Oregon State's head coach for five seasons, from 1995-96 through 1999-2000.
The former all-state basketball player at Charlotte's East Mecklenburg High School resigned as the coach at USC Upstate, in Spartanburg, S.C., before the 2017-18 season because of medical reasons.
His coaching stops in North and South Carolina:
• Assistant coach, Clemson, 1975-78 (earned master's degree)
• Assistant coach, East Carolina, 1979-81
• Head coach, Belmont Abbey, 1981-82 through 1985-86 (103-51)
• Assistant coach, South Carolina, 1986-91
• Head coach, East Carolina, 1991-92 through 1994-95 (56-58)
• Head coach, Greensboro College, 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons (21-31)
• Head coach, USC Upstate, 2002-03 through 2016-17 seasons (227-241)
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.