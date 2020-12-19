 Skip to main content
Eleven Triad football players named to Shrine Bowl team
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but being picked to represent North Carolina still was a huge honor for 11 Triad area players.

The Triad players named to the N.C. squad announced Saturday were:

Davie County quarterback Nate Hampton

 Dudley defensive lineman Payton Page

 East Forsyth offensive lineman Jaden Lindsay

 East Forsyth quarterback Ty Lyles

 Glenn linebacker Raneiria Dillworth

 Grimsley tight end Lawson Albright

 Oak Grove tight end Jared Gibble

 Reagan wide receiver Bryson Canty

 Reagan offensive lineman Andrew Jones

 Reidsville wide receiver Breon Pass

 West Forsyth offensive lineman Jared Wilson

The annual football game matching 44-player all-star teams from North Carolina and South Carolina was to be played Saturday at Gibbs Stadium on Wofford's campus in Spartanburg, S.C. When the came was canceled, Shrine Bowl chairman Ronnie Blount said in a statement that teams still would be selected so that players could “add this honor to their list of achievements for their high school career."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

