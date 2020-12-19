Eleven Triad football players named to Shrine Bowl team

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but being picked to represent North Carolina still was a huge honor for 11 Triad area players.
The Triad players named to the N.C. squad announced Saturday were:
• Davie County quarterback Nate Hampton
• Dudley defensive lineman Payton Page
• East Forsyth offensive lineman Jaden Lindsay
• East Forsyth quarterback Ty Lyles
• Glenn linebacker Raneiria Dillworth
• Grimsley tight end Lawson Albright
• Oak Grove tight end Jared Gibble
• Reagan wide receiver Bryson Canty
• Reagan offensive lineman Andrew Jones
• Reidsville wide receiver Breon Pass
• West Forsyth offensive lineman Jared Wilson
The annual football game matching 44-player all-star teams from North Carolina and South Carolina was to be played Saturday at Gibbs Stadium on Wofford's campus in Spartanburg, S.C. When the came was canceled, Shrine Bowl chairman Ronnie Blount said in a statement that teams still would be selected so that players could “add this honor to their list of achievements for their high school career."
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!