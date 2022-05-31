Elissa Cunane added to WNBA roster

Former Northern Guilford basketball standout Elissa Cunane is getting her shot in the WNBA.

The Minnesota Lynx have signed the former N.C. State All-American to a hardship contract as the team deals with injuries. Natalie Achonwa (hamstring) and Moriah Jefferson (quadriceps) are out indefinitely, the team announced.

Cunane, a 6-foot-5 center, was the No. 17 overall pick in this year's WNBA draft by Seattle, but was waived May 2 by the Storm before the regular season started. She played in two preseason games, scoring three points in 14 minutes in a win over Los Angeles and six points in 12 minutes in a victory over Phoenix.

When she cleared waivers, Cunane signed with Halcones Xalapa of the Mexican women's pro league May 14 and, averaged 16 points and eight rebounds in six games.

After four years at N.C. State, Cunane ranks sixth in school history in points (1,855), seventh in double-doubles (34) and fifth in rebounds (986). She is the school’s record-holder in made free throws (513).

A three-time All-ACC selection, Cunane averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field during her career. As a senior, she averaged 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds and shot 53.1 percent. She earned second team All-American honors from The Associated Press and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

At Northern Guilford, Cunane led the Nighthawks to NCHSAA Class 3-A championships in 2017 and 2018. She was a three-time HSXtra.com Player of the Year.

She will wear jersey No. 7 when she joins a Lynx team that is 2-7, worst in the WNBA's Western Conference, for Wednesday's game at Atlanta.

