Elissa Cunane hears her name called in second round of WNBA draft

Summerfield’s Elissa Cunane was the fifth pick in the second round (No. 17 overall) of Monday night’s WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm.

The former Northern Guilford standout was a three-time All-American, three-time All-ACC player and a two-time ACC Tournament MVP during her four-year career at N.C. State.

Cunane, wearing a Wolfpack-red pantsuit, attended the draft at Spring Studios in New York City with her mother, Sharon, brother, Will, and State head coach Wes Moore. When the 6-foot-5 post player was interviewed on ESPN by Holly Rowe and asked about having to wait to be selected in the second round, Cunane showed the lining of her jacket, which bore the inscription, “Be still and know.”

“That’s my favorite Bible verse,” she said, “just to know that God’s timing has a plan for everything and I trust in him for all of it.”

N.C. State teammate Kayla Jones went five picks after Cunane, to the Minnesota Lynx.

CUNANE’S RESUME

• Cunane is a 6-foot-5 post player who averaged 14.8 point and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Wolfpack.

• She shot 54.0 percent from the field and 80.2 percent from the free-throw line.

• N.C. State was 110-17 overall and 55-11 in the ACC during her career and reached at least the third round of the NCAA Tournament each year it was played.

WHERE SHE’S HEADED

• The Seattle Storm has won four WNBA championships, the most recent in 2020.

• The Storm went 21-11 during the 2021regular season and lost a playoff game to eventual Western Conference champion Phoenix 85-80.

• Seattle’s roster includes two former Connecticut standouts who’ve gone on to become WNBA All-Stars: Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

• Seattle coach Noelle Quinn has two centers on her roster: fifth-year pro Mercedes Russell (7.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg in 30 games, including 28 starts, in 2021) from Tennessee and third-year pro Ezi Magbegor (6.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg in 30 games, including three starts, in 2021) from Australia.

• The Storm opens its season May 6 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.

WHAT THEY SAID

“She’s a very efficient player. The only player in the last years to shoot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent on 3s and 80 (percent) from the free-throw line. She’s a great kid who will be an asset in the locker room. She just needs to get a little bit stronger to bang in the WNBA.” – LaChina Robinson, WNBA analyst for ESPN

“Hard worker. High character. Consistent. … She learned throughout her career how to handle double and triple teams and how to pursue the basketball. She became a better rebounder over the years. She can see the floor and stretch it from the 3-point line. She knows how to play with other great players around her. Just a humble spirit.” – Rebecca Lobo, WNBA analyst for ESPN

WHAT SHE SAID

On what parts of her game will translate to the WNBA:

“The versatility that I played with at N.C. State, being able to shoot the 3 and playing inside. Also, just my levelheadedness in big moments and big games, being able to perform at high levels against great people. It’s also being a team player. N.C. State didn’t always need me to be the leading scorer every night, so just doing what the team needs me to do night in and night out.”

On what she’s looking forward to most:

“To be able to go to Seattle and learn from the pros over there, I’m really excited. … Just being able to learn from them, on the court and off the court, their work ethic and their experience in big games and championships. I’m looking forward to soaking up as much as I can from them.”

On what being drafted meant to her and to her family:

“It’s huge. My dad (Dan) couldn’t be here tonight, but I’m super thankful for his support and I know he’s proud. For my mom and my brother to be here is special. The reason I love basketball so much is it brings my family together.”

