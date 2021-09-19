Elliott and Harvick add fiery feud to NASCAR's playoffs

But Elliott indicated its a pattern with Harvick that he's tired of tolerating.

"It's something he does all the time. He runs into your left side constantly at other tracks. Sometimes it does cut down your left side, other times it doesn't," Elliott said. "Did it to me in Darlington a few weeks ago because he was tired of racing me. Whether he did it on purpose doesn't matter. At some point you have to draw a line."

Harvick has now gone 36 races without a victory, a full year since his win at Bristol in last year's playoffs. It was the last of his nine victories in a season that fell frustratingly short of a second Cup championship.

Now he's labored through a tough season at Stewart-Haas Racing, where teammate Aric Almirola has the organization's only win and was eliminated from the playoffs at Bristol. Harvick is now 12th in the standings headed into the start of the second round of the playoffs, a three-race round in which the field will be trimmed to eight.

He said before the playoffs began that he didn't need victories to win the championship, citing Matt Crafton's 2019 Truck Series title in a winless season as evidence. But that's certainly not the way Harvick wants to roll through the final seven races of the season, and that victory he was denied at Bristol cost him valuable points he knows he needs.