Elly Henes, N.C. State alum, sweeps 3,000 and mile at Camel City Elite Races at JDL Fast Track

"I was glad to come here," Murphy said. "The fans are always great and they treat us so well as athletes, and the facilities and the community and everything's great around here. So it's a lot of fun to come here and just compete and put on a show in Winston-Salem on this 200-meter flat track and and bring in some Olympians and put on a show like we do."

Notable

• Winston-Salem's Cameron Ponder, representing Furman, turned in a 7:52.57 in the 3,000 meters. With the conversion for his performance on a flat track, Ponder said, he felt good about his chances of assuring himself a berth among the 16 qualifiers for the NCAA indoor championships in March.

• Olympian Ajeé Wilson didn't take down her 800 meters flat-track world record (1:59.26), but she did win the 800 (2:01.39).

• Rachel Schneider Smith, the third U.S. Olympian on hand and the wife of Elly Henes' coach, took third in the 3,000 (9:05.08) and finished seventh in the mile (4:42.11).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.