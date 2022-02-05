Elly Henes, N.C. State alum, sweeps 3,000 and mile at Camel City Elite Races at JDL Fast Track

If this was a Pack Attack at JDL Fast Track’s Camel City Elite Races, N.C. State alumna Elly Henes delivered a crowning blow in the final meters of the mile.
Henes, a rookie pro based in Flagstaff, Ariz., and running for Adidas, surged in the final meters to overtake Hoka One One’s Emily Richards at the line by two-hundredths of a second (4:38.6). A little more than an hour earlier, Henes won the 3,000 meters (8:57.83), and her time bonus for that performance and the two first prizes means she’ll leave her home state with $13,000 in her pocket.
“I found a new gear, which kind of surprised myself, which is good,” the 10-time All-America and 2021 NCAA champion in the 5,000 meters for the Wolfpack said of her mile kick. “I definitely was feeling the 3K a bit in my legs going into the mile and during the middle, but I think that race played right into exactly what I needed to happen, especially doubling back from the 3K when it was a slower pace right at the beginning but then closing really hard. That was exactly the race plan that I needed to pull away and have that win in the last 150.”
The red-and-white of current State runners stood out in the 3,000 and the mile fields. Henes’ former teammate, State junior and five-time All-America Kelsey Chmiel, took second in the 3,000 (8:59.96).
Henes’ mother, Laurie, coached her daughter at State and led Chmiel and the Wolfpack’s cross country team to the NCAA championship in November.
“We’ve been so fortunate just to get the right women in the program,” Laurie Henes said after her daughter’s sweep. “They’re just getting it done. They love running together. They have a lot of fun, really high goals. They’re super-supportive of each other, and when you’ve got that going on – and talented obviously.”
Elly Henes, who works with Northern Arizona coach Mike Smith, will race again next weekend in a 5,000 at Boston University.
“When it really gets heated up, just trying to put myself in there and race with with the big girls,” the rookie said with a laugh.
She’ll run the 5,000 during the outdoor season, a special one in the United States because the USATF championships July 15-24 at Eugene, Ore., will be followed by the world championhips Aug. 6-15, also at Hayward Field.
And, no doubt, making the world championships will be her goal.
“Always,” Henes said.
Travel trouble for Murphy
Forgive Olympian Clayton Murphy for cutting his trip to the Triad just a bit short.
After finishing second in the 800 meters (1:48.14.3), he abandoned his attempt to complete a double during the day’s finale in the mile, pulling off the backstretch on the fourth of the eight-plus laps of in favor of putting a tender left knee through more duress.
That Murphy and his wife, Ari, made it from Cleveland, where a winter storm caused dozens of flight cancellations at Hopkins International Airport, to Winston-Salem was stress enough for the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist.
Best to let Murphy tell it.
“Our first flight was canceled Thursday at 3 (p.m.),” Murphy said. “Then we were put on a 7:45 flight and we spent an hour driving 20 miles an hour down the interstate to get to the airport to find out it was canceled. We turned around and came home. Got put on a 4:45 (p.m. Friday). We got to the airport, and we got put on a 6 o’clock. Then we were delayed. Ran to our gate. Door closed in our face. Made it in at 12:30 last night, got a couple hours of sleep and then rolled over and came here.”
In fact, they didn’t even make it from Piedmont Triad International Airport to the athletes’ hotel, opting to spend the night at the Marriott on the property before venturing to Winston-Salem on Saturday for the afternoon races.
Giving up on the trip didn’t cross their minds, though.
“I was glad to come here,” Murphy said. “The fans are always great and they treat us so well as athletes, and the facilities and the community and everything’s great around here. So it’s a lot of fun to come here and just compete and put on a show in Winston-Salem on this 200-meter flat track and and bring in some Olympians and put on a show like we do.”
Notable
Winston-Salem’s Cameron Ponder, representing Furman, turned in a 7:52.57 in the 3,000 meters. With the conversion for his performance on a flat track, Ponder said, he felt good about his chances of assuring himself a berth among the 16 qualifiers for the NCAA indoor championships in March.
Olympian Ajeé Wilson didn’t take down her 800 meters flat-track world record (1:59.26), but she did win the 800 (2:01.39).
Rachel Schneider Smith, the third U.S. Olympian on hand and the wife of Elly Henes’ coach, took third in the 3,000 (9:05.08) and finished seventh in the mile (4:42.11).