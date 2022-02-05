Elly Henes, N.C. State alum, sweeps 3,000 and mile at Camel City Elite Races at JDL Fast Track

Henes, a rookie pro based in Flagstaff, Ariz., and running for Adidas, surged in the final meters to overtake Hoka One One’s Emily Richards at the line by two-hundredths of a second (4:38.6). A little more than an hour earlier, Henes won the 3,000 meters (8:57.83), and her time bonus for that performance and the two first prizes means she’ll leave her home state with $13,000 in her pocket.

“I found a new gear, which kind of surprised myself, which is good,” the 10-time All-America and 2021 NCAA champion in the 5,000 meters for the Wolfpack said of her mile kick. “I definitely was feeling the 3K a bit in my legs going into the mile and during the middle, but I think that race played right into exactly what I needed to happen, especially doubling back from the 3K when it was a slower pace right at the beginning but then closing really hard. That was exactly the race plan that I needed to pull away and have that win in the last 150.”