ELON — Elon has postponed all of its fall sports competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The postponement applies to football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer and men's and women's cross country. Competition for the fall sports could occur in the spring, depending on decisions by the NCAA and the Colonial Athletic Association, Elon announced in a news release.
"We've been continually monitoring the landscape in intercollegiate athletics and arrived at this decision through careful consideration," athletics director Dave Blank said in a statement. "Player safety was paramount in this decision. When considering everything involved in trying to compete, including testing, contact tracing, scheduling challenges and travel away from campus, delaying these seasons allows us to provide student-athletes with the safest and best possible playing experience current circumstances will allow. In addition, we chose to provide our student-athletes with clarity on the issue of fall sports occurring as quickly as possible as we recognize that a clear direction is best for personal safety, mental health, and their overall well-being."
Elon has also postponed men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis fall play dates to the spring.
Throughout the fall, Elon's teams will follow adjusted NCAA and CAA rules and regulations pertaining to training, conducting skill instruction, engaging in out-of-season practices and competing in intrasquad scrimmages as allowed, the news release stated. Elon also will follow all health regulations provided by the NCAA and health experts in North Carolina.
Spring schedules, attendance guidelines and ticket availability will be announced. Men's and women's basketball tickets are expected to go on sale in early October.
