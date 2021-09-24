Evan Edwards a hometown star in helping defeat Greensboro Grasshoppers in Game 1

The teams meet 1 p.m. Friday in Game 2 before heading to Kentucky for the rest of the best-of-five series, with Game 3 set for Saturday night.

Edwards had a part in both of Bowling Green’s big innings.

“I got to play a full week in the (regular) season here,” he said, noting he had close to 20 family and friends on his ticket list for the playoff game. “It’s pretty cool to be able to play in the playoffs here. That’s a plus, especially in front of family.”

Yet the Hot Rods were two outs away from defeat when they produced three consecutive ground-ball singles, the latter misplayed by center fielder Matt Gorski as the tying and go-ahead runs scored. Edwards followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right-center field.

“You put the ball in play and make the defense work,” Edwards said. “That’s what we did.”

The most impressive part of that sequence might have been that Edwards’ bat broke on his swing.

“It got in on me a little bit,” he said. “I got the run in. That’s all that matters.”

Earlier, Edwards smashed a solo home run, sparking a five-run fourth inning for the Hot Rods. The former N.C. State player rapped 22 homers in the regular season.