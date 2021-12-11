FAB FIVE: Dudley's sets records, wins fifth NCHSAA football title

That’s when one of Dudley’s offensive playmakers came through on the defensive side of the ball. Mehki Wall, who carved out a significant role at cornerback in the playoffs, recovered a fumble by Rose quarterback Will Taylor.

“As soon as he fumbled I knew it was my time to shine,” Wall said.

Then it was Wall’s turn to shine on offense. On the first play after the turnover, quarterback Jahmier Slade found his fellow senior on a 20-yard pass to the 5-yard line. Wall took a handoff from Slade and went the final 5 yards on the next play for a TD that swung the momentum back to the Panthers with 43 seconds left in the half.

That’s when things really unraveled for Rose (11-5).

A pooched kickoff by Dudley’s Adoul Bayor was mishandled by the Rampants and recovered by the Panthers' Kameron Baldwin. Four plays later, Slade connected with R.J. Baker on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 2 seconds left in the half.

“They had a little momentum going at 27-20 and for us to get that fumble recovery and score and then the pooch kick we recovered and scored again, that was a huge swing,” Davis said. “It meant a lot to us.”