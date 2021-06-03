FALL AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
DAVIE COUNTY
Aug. 20: Mooresville
Aug. 27: At West Rowan
Sept. 3: North Davidson
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At Reynolds
Sept. 24: East Forsyth
Oct. 1: At Reagan
Oct. 8: At Mount Tabor
Oct. 15: West Forsyth
Oct. 22: Parkland
Oct. 29: At Glenn
EAST FORSYTH
Aug. 20: At Northwest Guilford
Aug. 27: Rolesville
Sept. 3: Off
Sept. 10: At South Iredell
Sept. 17: Reagan
Sept. 24: At Davie County
Oct. 1: Mount Tabor
Oct. 8: At Parkland
Oct. 15: Reynolds
Oct. 22: Glenn
Oct. 29: At West Forsyth
GLENN
Aug. 20: Fayetteville Terry Sanford
Aug. 27: Ragsdale
Sept. 3: At Charlotte Julius Chambers
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: Parkland
Sept. 24: At Reagan
Oct. 1: At West Forsyth
Oct. 8: Reynolds
Oct. 15: At Mount Tabor
Oct. 22: At East Forsyth
Oct. 29: Davie County
MOUNT TABOR
Aug. 20: Richmond County
Aug. 27: North Forsyth
Sept. 3: At Page
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At West Forsyth
Sept. 24: Reynolds
Oct. 1: At East Forsyth
Oct. 8: Davie County
Oct. 15: Glenn
Oct. 22: At Reagan
Oct. 29: At Parkland
PARKLAND
Aug. 20: At South Rowan
Aug. 27: Off
Sept. 3: At Winston-Salem Prep
Sept. 10: Andrews
Sept. 17: At Glenn
Sept. 24: West Forsyth
Oct. 1: At Reynolds
Oct. 8: East Forsyth
Oct. 15: Reagan
Oct. 22: At Davie County
Oct. 29: Mount Tabor
REAGAN
Aug. 20: At North Davidson
Aug. 27: Grimsley
Sept. 3: At Charlotte Myers Park
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At East Forsyth
Sept. 24: Glenn
Oct. 1: Davie County
Oct. 8: At West Forsyth
Oct. 15: At Parkland
Oct. 22: Mount Tabor
Oct. 29: Reynolds
REYNOLDS
Aug. 20: High Point Central
Aug. 27: At Southwest Guilford
Sept. 3: Northwest Guilford
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: Davie County
Sept. 24: At Mount Tabor
Oct. 1: Parkland
Oct. 8: At Glenn
Oct. 15: At East Forsyth
Oct. 22: West Forsyth
Oct. 29: At Reagan
WEST FORSYTH
Aug. 20: Asheville A.C. Reynolds
Aug. 27: At Oak Grove
Sept. 3: At Matthews Weddington
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: Mount Tabor
Sept. 24: At Parkland
Oct. 1: Glenn
Oct. 8: Reagan
Oct. 15: At Davie County
Oct. 22: At Reynolds
Oct. 29: East Forsyth
METRO 4-A
GRIMSLEY
Aug. 20: Clayton
Aug. 27: At Reagan
Sept. 3: Off
Sept. 10: At Southern Pines Pinecrest
Sept. 17: Southeast Guilford
Sept. 24: At Northwest Guilford
Oct. 1: Western Guilford
Oct. 8: Ragsdale
Oct. 15: At Southwest Guilford
Oct. 22: Page
Oct. 29: At Northern Guilford
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Aug. 20: Eastern Guilford
Aug. 27: At Smith
Sept. 3: At Eastern Alamance
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At Ragsdale
Sept. 24: Southeast Guilford
Oct. 1: At Southwest Guilford
Oct. 8: Northwest Guilford
Oct. 15: At Page
Oct. 22: Western Guilford
Oct. 29: Grimsley
NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Aug. 20: East Forsyth
Aug. 27: At North Davidson
Sept. 3: At Reynolds
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: Western Guilford
Sept. 24: Grimsley
Oct. 1: At Page
Oct. 8: At Northern Guilford
Oct. 15: Ragsdale
Oct. 22: Southeast Guilford
Oct. 29: At Southwest Guilford
PAGE
Aug. 20: At Dudley
Aug. 27: At Reidsville
Sept. 3: Mount Tabor
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: Southwest Guilford
Sept. 24: At Ragsdale
Oct. 1: Northwest Guilford
Oct. 8: At Western Guilford
Oct. 15: Northern Guilford
Oct. 22: At Grimsley
Oct. 29: At Southeast Guilford
RAGSDALE
Aug. 20: Northeast Guilford
Aug. 27: At Glenn
Sept. 3: Oak Grove
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: Northern Guilford
Sept. 24: Page
Oct. 1: At Southeast Guilford
Oct. 8: At Grimsley
Oct. 15: At Northwest Guilford
Oct. 22: Southwest Guilford
Oct. 29: At Western Guilford
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Aug. 20: At Southern Guilford
Aug. 27: Dudley
Sept. 3: Smith
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At Grimsley
Sept. 24: At Northern Guilford
Oct. 1: Ragsdale
Oct. 8: At Southwest Guilford
Oct. 15: Western Guilford
Oct. 22: At Northwest Guilford
Oct. 29: Page
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Aug. 20: At Oak Grove
Aug. 27: Reynolds
Sept. 3: At High Point Central
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At Page
Sept. 24: At Western Guilford
Oct. 1: Northern Guilford
Oct. 8: Southeast Guilford
Oct. 15: Grimsley
Oct. 22: At Ragsdale
Oct. 29: Northwest Guilford
WESTERN GUILFORD
Aug. 20: At Morehead
Aug. 27: At Northeast Guilford
Sept. 3: Southern Guilford
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At Northwest Guilford
Sept. 24: Southwest Guilford
Oct. 1: At Grimsley
Oct. 8: Page
Oct. 15: At Southeast Guilford
Oct. 22: At Northern Guilford
Oct. 29: Ragsdale
MID-STATE 3-A
ATKINS
Aug. 20: Walkertown
Aug. 27: At Carver
Sept. 3: TBA
Sept. 10: TBA
Sept. 17: Smith
Sept. 24: Dudley
Oct. 1: At Southern Guilford
Oct. 8: At Eastern Guilford
Oct. 15: Northeast Guilford
Oct. 22: High Point Central
Oct. 29: At Rockingham County
DUDLEY
Aug. 20: Page
Aug. 27: At Southeast Guilford
Sept. 3: At Durham Hillside
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: High Point Central
Sept. 24: At Atkins
Oct. 1: Smith
Oct. 8: Northeast Guilford
Oct. 15: At Rockingham County
Oct. 22: Southern Guilford
Oct. 29: At Eastern Guilford
EASTERN GUILFORD
Aug. 20: At Northern Guilford
Aug. 27: Williams
Sept. 3: Western Alamance
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At Northeast Guilford
Sept. 24: High Point Central
Oct. 1: At Rockingham County
Oct. 8: Atkins
Oct. 15: At Southern Guilford
Oct. 22: Smith
Oct. 29: Dudley
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Aug. 20: At Reynolds
Aug. 27: At Andrews
Sept. 3: Southwest Guilford
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At Dudley
Sept. 24: At Eastern Guilford
Sept. 30: Northeast Guilford
Oct. 8: Rockingham County
Oct. 15: Smith
Oct. 22: At Atkins
Oct. 29: Southern Guilford
NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Aug. 20: At Ragsdale
Aug. 27: Western Guilford
Sept. 3: Morehead
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: Eastern Guilford
Sept. 24: Southern Guilford
Sept. 30: At High Point Central
Oct. 8: At Dudley
Oct. 15: At Atkins
Oct. 22: Rockingham County
Oct. 29: At Smith
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Aug. 20: McMichael
Aug. 27: At Morehead
Sept. 3: Reidsville
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At Southern Guilford
Sept. 24: At Smith
Oct. 1: Eastern Guilford
Oct. 8: At High Point Central
Oct. 15: Dudley
Oct. 22: At Northeast Guilford
Oct. 29: Atkins
SMITH
Aug. 20: At Andrews
Aug. 27: Northern Guilford
Sept. 3: At Southeast Guilford
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: At Atkins
Sept. 24: Rockingham County
Oct. 1: At Dudley
Oct. 8: Southern Guilford
Oct. 15: At High Point Central
Oct. 22: At Eastern Guilford
Oct. 29: Northeast Guilford
SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Aug. 20: Southeast Guilford
Aug. 27: Providence Grove
Sept. 3: At Western Guilford
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: Rockingham County
Sept. 24: At Northeast Guilford
Oct. 1: Atkins
Oct. 8: At Smith
Oct. 15: Eastern Guilford
Oct. 22: At Dudley
Oct. 29: At High Point Central
MID-PIEDMONT 2-A
NORTH DAVIDSON
Aug. 20: Reagan
Aug. 27: Northwest Guilford
Sept. 3: At Davie County
Sept. 10: At East Rowan
Sept. 17: At Asheville
Sept. 24: Off
Oct. 1: Montgomery Central
Oct. 8: At Oak Grove
Oct. 15: Central Davidson
Oct. 22: Asheboro
Oct. 29: At Ledford
OAK GROVE
Aug. 20: Southwest Guilford
Aug. 27: West Forsyth
Sept. 3: At Ragsdale
Sept. 10: At Lexington
Sept. 17: At West Stanly
Sept. 24: Off
Oct. 1: Asheboro
Oct. 8: North Davidson
Oct. 15: At Ledford
Oct. 22: Montgomery Central
Oct. 29: At Central Davidson
MID-STATE 2-A
ANDREWS
Aug. 20: Smith
Aug. 27: High Point Central
Sept. 3: At Thomasville
Sept. 10: At Parkland
Sept. 17: Reidsville
Sept. 24: At McMichael
Oct. 1: North Forsyth
Oct. 8: At West Stokes
Oct. 14: Morehead
Oct. 22: Off
Oct. 29: At Walkertown
McMICHAEL
Aug. 20: At Rockingham County
Aug. 27: At Bartlett Yancey
Sept. 3: South Stokes
Sept. 10: Carver
Sept. 17: At West Stokes
Sept. 24: Andrews
Oct. 1: Off
Oct. 8: Morehead
Oct. 15: At Walkertown
Oct. 22: At Reidsville
Oct. 29: North Forsyth
MOREHEAD
Aug. 20: Western Guilford
Aug. 27: Rockingham County
Sept. 3: At Northeast Guilford
Sept. 10: At Martinsville (Va.)
Sept. 17: At North Forsyth
Sept. 24: Off
Oct. 1: West Stokes
Oct. 8: At McMichael
Oct. 14: At Andrews
Oct. 22: Walkertown
Oct. 29: Reidsville
NORTH FORSYTH
Aug. 20: Forbush
Aug. 27: At Mount Tabor
Sept. 3: At Lexington
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: Morehead
Sept. 24: At Reidsville
Oct. 1: At Andrews
Oct. 8: Walkertown
Oct. 15: At North Surry
Oct. 22: West Stokes
Oct. 29: At McMichael
REIDSVILLE
Aug. 20: Western Alamance
Aug. 27: Page
Sept. 3: At Rockingham County
Sept. 10: At Eastern Alamance
Sept. 17: At Andrews
Sept. 24: North Forsyth
Oct. 1: At Walkertown
Oct. 8: Off
Oct. 15: West Stokes
Oct. 22: McMichael
Oct. 29: At Morehead
WALKERTOWN
Aug. 20: At Atkins
Aug. 27: Lexington
Sept. 3: At Eastern Randolph
Sept. 10: At Winston-Salem Prep
Sept. 17: Off
Sept. 24: At West Stokes
Oct. 1: Reidsville
Oct. 8: At North Forsyth
Oct. 15: McMichael
Oct. 22: At Morehead
Oct. 29: Andrews
WEST STOKES
Aug. 20: At South Stokes
Aug. 27: North Surry
Sept. 3: At East Surry
Sept. 10: Off
Sept. 17: McMichael
Sept. 24: Walkertown
Oct. 1: At Morehead
Oct. 8: Andrews
Oct. 15: At Reidsville
Oct. 22: At North Forsyth
Oct. 29: Galax (Va.)
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Aug. 20: At Greenville John Paul II, 7
Aug. 27: South Stokes, 7
Sept. 3: At Graham
Sept. 10: North Raleigh Christian, 7
Sept. 17: Community School of Davidson, 7
Sept. 24: At Carver, 7
Oct. 1: Off
Oct. 8: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7
Oct. 15: At Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7
Oct. 22: Winston-Salem Prep, 7
Oct. 29: At Hunterville Christ the King, 7
CARVER
Aug. 20: North Moore
Aug. 27: Atkins
Sept. 3: At Gastonia Highland Tech
Sept. 10: At McMichael
Sept. 17: At Huntersville Christ the King
Sept. 24: Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 1: At Community School of Davidson
Oct. 8: Off
Oct. 15: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Oct. 22: Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Oct. 29: Winston-Salem Prep
WINSTON-SALEM PREP
Home games at Atkins
Aug. 20: TBA
Aug. 27: Huntersville Lake Norman Charter
Sept. 3: Parkland
Sept. 10: Walkertown
Sept. 17: TBA
Sept. 24: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Oct. 1: At Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Oct. 8: Community School of Davidson
Oct. 15: At Huntersville Christ the King
Oct. 22: At Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 29: At Carver
NCISAA
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Home games at High Point Sports Complex
Aug. 20: Triad Knights
Aug. 27: Harrells Christian
Sept. 3: At Wake Forest North Wake Saints
Sept. 10: Asheville Christian
Sept. 17: Off
Sept. 24: Matthews Covenant Day