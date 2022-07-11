Familiar face takes over Northeast Guilford baseball program

McLEANSVILLE — Northeast Guilford alumnus Chris Suggs has been chosen to take over the Rams' baseball program.

Suggs is a 2005 graduate of Northeast and has been with the baseball program since 2008. He started out as a junior varsity assistant in 2008 and moved up to JV head coach in 2016. He also was an assistant football coach from 2015-2020.

"Coach Suggs has had the privilege to work with exceptional coaches while in the Northeast program," Cheri Sharp, Northeast's athletics director, wrote in a news release. "Chris understands the time commitment involved, and he is excited to get to work with the baseball players. He is a great leader for our student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom."

"As a former Rams baseball player," Suggs added, "I am excited for the opportunity to take over the Northeast Guilford baseball program. I bleed navy and white and have had some of the best memories of my life here playing football and baseball. ... I look forward to this upcoming season and continuing to build the Rams baseball program back to its winning tradition."