 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Familiar face takes over Northeast Guilford baseball program

  • 0
HSExtra-sports.jpg

McLEANSVILLE — Northeast Guilford alumnus Chris Suggs has been chosen to take over the Rams' baseball program.

Suggs is a 2005 graduate of Northeast and has been with the baseball program since 2008. He started out as a junior varsity assistant in 2008 and moved up to JV head coach in 2016. He also was an assistant football coach from 2015-2020.

"Coach Suggs has had the privilege to work with exceptional coaches while in the Northeast program," Cheri Sharp, Northeast's athletics director, wrote in a news release. "Chris understands the time commitment involved, and he is excited to get to work with the baseball players. He is a great leader for our student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom." 

"As a former Rams baseball player," Suggs added, "I am excited for the opportunity to take over the Northeast Guilford baseball program. I bleed navy and white and have had some of the best memories of my life here playing football and baseball. ... I look forward to this upcoming season and continuing to build the Rams baseball program back to its winning tradition."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jags dealing with 'another obstacle' as fields get rebuilt

Jags dealing with 'another obstacle' as fields get rebuilt

Jacksonville’s normal practice fields are a construction site. Heavy equipment. Dirt mounds. Scaffolding, steel beams and some concrete walls. It’s where the Jaguars should be holding minicamp this week and training camp next month. Instead, the team is cramped onto the game-day field for offseason workouts and will bus to a nearby high school for training camp. The setup is far from ideal, but the end result should be worth the trouble. It will land the Jags a $120 million performance center that will get the team out of its home stadium for the first time since its inception nearly three decades ago.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles becomes youngest person to receive presidential Medal of Freedom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert