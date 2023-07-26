WINSTON-SALEM — Borna Coric, ranked No. 15 in the world, will likely be the top seed for next month’s Winston-Salem Open.

Coric has played Winston-Salem twice before — once in 2015 when he fell to the eventual champion Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals, and again in 2017 when he made another run to the quarterfinals, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff.

Three former champions will also spice up this year’s field, starting with the defending champion, Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. Tournament director Jeff Ryan announced the field on Wednesday afternoon.

Mannarino, 35, coming off a title in Newport, R.I., is currently ranked No. 27.

Pablo Carreño Busta, the 2016 winner of the Winston-Salem Open, also enters the field as another likely top seed. The Spaniard has a long history in Winston-Salem. He played his first event in North Carolina in 2014, and since then he has made the quarterfinals or better five times, with a title run in 2016 when he defeated countryman Roberto Bautista Agut.

Bautista Agut, another champion and fan favorite, will return next month. He's ranked No. 25 and has been to Winston-Salem on three other occasions.

Other notable entrants include Dan Evans of Great Britain (No. 30), Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan (No. 31), Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic (No. 33), and Americans Brandon Nakashima (No. 58) and Marcos Giron (No. 62).

Two popular Frenchmen are also expected to play. Richard Gasquet has reached the quarterfinals in Winston-Salem three times, including in 2022. Gaël Monfils has received one of the tournament’s wild cards. He was a finalist in 2013.

The Winston-Salem Open is an ATP World Tour 250 event and will be played Aug. 19-26 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.