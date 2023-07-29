A change in the FedEx Cup playoffs benefited this week’s field for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

With just the top 70 golfers going to the first round of the playoffs after this week’s final regular-season PGA Tour tournament, more of the sports bigger names will be in the Triad.

“I’m really happy with this group of names and the field that we will have,” said Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director.

Among those golfers outside the top 70 on the points list who have committed are Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland and Billy Horschel.

Thomas, who has won two PGA Championships, needs to have a good week to continue his season.

What also has helped the field strength are golfers who are around the top 50 who want to strengthen their positions. Hideki Matsuyama, who won the 2021 Masters, committed on Friday along with Matt Kuchar.

Matsuyama is 49th on the points list and Kuchar is 58th. Only the top 50 after the first FedEx Cup playoff tournament advance to the next round.

“He’s a huge star all over the world, and having him at Sedgefield just makes our tournament better on many levels,” Brazil said of Matsuyama. “He understands that the higher he is in points when the playoffs begin, the better his chances are of reaching the Tour Championship.”

Also committing late was Sam Burns, who is No. 20 on the points list and is having his best season. Burns and Thomas are trying to make pushes to be considered for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

“We’ve talked a lot about the new format for the playoffs and we figured it would help us as we talked to players about coming to Greensboro,” Brazil said. “It will add some obvious excitement around our tournament so I’m extremely pleased with how the field shaped up.”

The field has 13 of the top 40 in the FedEx Cup points list and 68 of the top 100.

“A lot of guys are working to get into the top 70 and make the playoffs, and a lot are working to stay in the top 50 or make it into the top 50 after the first playoff event to be eligible for the designated events next season,” Brazil said. “And several are looking to make into the top Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and a shot at that bonus money.”

Brazil said that ticket sales are going well, with a 30% improvement heading into the week.

Sponsorship is also doing well, especially with the added skyboxes. “We lost a couple of suites on the 17th hole, but we picked up three skyboxes there,” Brazil said.

Two Wake Forest graduates, Kyle Reifers and former champion Webb Simpson, are also in the field. Also, Davis Love III, a three-time champion, is scheduled to play.

The final four golfers into the field will be determined in a Monday qualifying tournament at Bermuda Run Country Club.

The tournament will be open to the public starting on Wednesday with a pro-am. The first round begins Thursday with the final round on Sunday as the golfers will compete for the Sam Snead Cup and the $1.3 million winner’s check. Tickets must be purchased online with no ticket sales at the gates.

This will be the 84th edition of one of the longest running tournaments on the PGA Tour.