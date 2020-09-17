Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host early voting site

GREENSBORO — The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the home of the Greensboro Swarm basketball team in the NBA G League, will be a site for early voting in the 2020 elections.
The Fieldhouse, at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., will host voting Oct. 15-31. Voting hours will be 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Hornets Sports & Entertainment previously announced that Spectrum Center, the home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, will host early voting in Mecklenburg County.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to help facilitate the electoral process in Greensboro in addition to Charlotte,” said said Fred Whitfield, Hornets Sports & Entertainment president and vice chairman and a Greensboro native. “We are committed to being good corporate citizens of both communities, and we are proud to be among the first organizations announcing plans to host voting in both our NBA and NBA G League arenas.”
Swarm president Steve Swetoha said: "We want to thank the Guilford County Board of Elections and our partners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex for supporting our desire to use our building to assist the community as a polling site.”