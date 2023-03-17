The fifth annual Pigskin For Hodgkin’s charity flag football game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on March 25 at Northwest Guilford High School’s R.L. Billings Stadium.

The nonprofit organization was founded by Hampton Billips, a former Viking and N.C. State football player. It raises money for Hodgkin’s lymphoma research and financial assistance for families going through treatments. Gates will open at noon, with a suggested $1 donation.

All proceeds will be split between Arts for Life, Emily’s Kids and Make-A-Wish.

"It’s truly special,” Billips said. “It’s cool to see it all come full circle from being a high school kid there, to now being back there and getting back together with the community that I grew up with and to do so for a great cause.”

The family charity came about after Hampton’s younger sister Karly Billips, then 17, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes, in July 2018. Karly underwent chemotherapy and treatment for six months at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Karly, now 22, is currently in remission and is a nursing school student at Cape Fear Community College. Hampton said she's getting annual scans as is clean in terms of test results.

"Sports are family and have always provided me with a family outside of my family,” Billips said. “And so the guys that I immediately called on were the guys that I had played sports with or competed against, all the way through my playing career.

“It really started with just reaching out to a bunch of guys and seeing if they would be interested in joining this and from there we grew it into what it is today, which has been a huge blessing.”

This year's game will be the fourth of five that have been held at Northwest. Billips thanked Northwest athletics director Jason Allred, boys basketball coach Lee Reavis and Kevin Wallace, a former Vikings football coach, for their support. The 2021 game was played at Oak Ridge Town Park because of COVID restrictions.

The first game featured 18 players, but this year’s will have 35, with 27 being former college and/or professional football players. Former NFL players participating include Tyler Jones of the Denver Broncos, also a former All-ACC offensive lineman at N.C. State, and running back Marcus Marshall, who played at James Madison and then the Kansas City Chiefs.

Other colleges represented include Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Norfolk State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Area high school representation comes from Northern Guilford, Northwest and Parkland.

Northwest graduate Tre’ Turner, Virginia Tech’s leading receiver in 2021, will be an honorary coach for the second time. Turner, the 2016 HSXTRA boys basketball player of the year, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and recently signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.

Billips and his father, Michael, will represent the family. Karly also will be in attendance.

The game will be played in four 15-minute quarters, with a running clock until the last two minutes of each half. There will be a 9-on-9 format with two linemen on each side, including a center. Billips said linemen aren't allowed to grab, push or bull rush.

At halftime, fans will be invited to visit with players, take pictures and get autographs.

The players will be on Purple and White teams, the colors associated with Hodgkin’s lymphoma awareness.

Sponsors for the event include Battleground Tire, Canteen, which will provide concessions, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP and Old Mill of Guilford and Risk International.

Other support organizations include Greensboro Day School’s Hearts for Hope, the Northwest Guilford Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Northwest Guilford Woman’s Club.

There will be a $1 raffle, with prizes including a football signed by NFL players, a Bobby Bowden-signed hat, gift cards, a fishing trip and a variety of baskets.

T-shirts also will be sold. They have the organization logo on the front and a design made by Arts for Life children on the back.

For more information, visit pigskinforhodgkins.org or the Pigskin For Hodgkin’s Instagram page. To donate, visit pigskinforhodgkins.givingfuel.com and fill out its form.

To become a volunteer, email pigskinforhodgkins@gmail.com.