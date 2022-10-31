Five area girls tennis players reach NCHSAA title matches

One area individual and two doubles teams reached finals Saturday at the NCHSAA girls tennis championship.

In Class 1-A at Cary Tennis Park, Bishop McGuinness' Adelaide Jernigan dropped a 7-6 (1), 6-3 decision to Carrie Marion of Mount Airy in the singles championship match. In doubles, the Bishop duo of Isabella Ross and Nina Holton were beaten by Olivia Brooks and Ellie Phillips of Chatham Central 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the final.

In Class 4-A at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh, the Page doubles team of Anjali Tatini and Alexandra Dewey dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Julianne Izod and Riley Jennings of Apex Friendship in the championship match.

NCHSAA TENNIS

Area players (full results at NCHSAA.org)

CLASS 4-A

At Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh

Singles

First round

Sieun Lee (Wake Forest Heritage) def. Samantha McEachran (West Forsyth) 6-0, 6-0.

Audrey Serb (Southwest Guilford) def. Sara Hauge (Raleigh Leesville Road) 6-1, 6-3.

Quarterfinal

Samantha Slowik (Durham Jordan) def. Serb (SW) 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

First round

Anjali Tatini/Alexandra Dewey (Page) def. Payton Baxter/Claire Stewart (Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons) 6-4, 6-0.

Quarterfinal

Tatini/Dewey (Page) def. Laura Gomez/Maria Nieves (Cary Panther Creek) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Semifinal

Tatini/ Dewey (Page) def. Jill Gruber/Addison Pope (Raleigh Millbrook) 6-2, 6-4.

Championship

Julianne Izod/Riley Jennings (Apex Friendship) def. Tatini/Dewey (Page) 6-3, 6-1.

CLASS 2-A

At Ting Park, Holly Springs

First round

Anna Katherine Medlin (Greene Central) def. Mariana Faint (Reidsville) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

CLASS 1-A

At Cary Tennis Park

Singles

Quarterfinal

Adelaide Jernigan (Bishop McGuinness) def. Karli Mckenna (Durham Voyager) 6-3, 6-1.

Semifinal

Jernigan (BM) def. Katelyn Hutson (Voyager) 6-2, 6-1.

Championship

Carrie Marion (Mount Airy) def. Jernigan (BM) 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Doubles

Quarterfinal

Isabella Ross/Nina Holton (Bishop McGuinness) def. Elphie Spillman/Rebecca Brookshire (Chatham Charter) 6-0, 6-3.

Semifinal

Ross/Holton (BM) def. Ella Brant/Kancie Tate (Mount Airy) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Championship

Olivia Brooks/Ellie Phillips (Chatham Central) def. Ross/Holton (BM) 7-6 (1), 6-3.