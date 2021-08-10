Five golfers to watch in this week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

3. Louis Oosthuizen

Too bad this isn’t a major championship: After a tie for 26th at the Masters, Oosthuizen tied for second at the PGA Championship, finished second at the U.S. Open and tied for third at the Open Championship. Also during 2021, he has tied for sixth at the WGC-Workday Championship, finished second at New Orleans, tied for eighth at the Valspar and tied for second at the 3M Open.

Oosthuizen is the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 7, and he is No. 8 on the FedEx Cup points list. Don’t be surprised if he’s in the mix on Sunday afternoon.

4. Brendon Todd

If you like statistics, then Todd has a good chance to win. Todd, 36, who was born in Pittsburgh but raised in Raleigh, is the most accurate driver on the tour, hitting fairways an astounding 75 percent of the time. He could be looking for his fourth career PGA Tour win if his putting is good enough.

5. Will Zalatoris

Zalatoris’ back injury from the Open Championship appears to have healed. Zalatoris tied for eighth at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that ended Sunday in Memphis.

The former Wake Forest star, ranked No. 29 in the world, is primed for his first PGA Tour win, and what better place than in the Triad. He will have to drive it more accurately around the Donald Ross layout but his short game has been tremendous all season. A bonus with a victory, because he is a special temporary Tour member and ineligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs on points alone, would be a spot in the postseason.