 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

  • 0
Cardinals 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrate after defensive end Samson Ebukam sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, AP

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation.

San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.

The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.”

The police said they were called to Omenihu's home on Monday afternoon to investigate a domestic violence incident.

According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu's girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.

People are also reading…

Police said Omenihu was cooperative with officers and was served with an emergency protective restraining order.

The 25-year-old Omenihu is in his second season with the 49ers and part of their defensive line rotation.

He had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks in the regular season and added two sacks and a forced fumble in a wild-card win over Seattle on Jan. 14.

Omenihu played 15 defensive snaps in a win Sunday over Dallas. He injured his oblique during the game but was able to return. He is listed as day to day this week before the NFC title game on Sunday at Philadelphia.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chiefs: Mahomes 'going to play' against Bengals for AFC title

Chiefs: Mahomes 'going to play' against Bengals for AFC title

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that Patrick Mahomes will play in the AFC championship game against the Bengals. He also said the high ankle sprain that the All-Pro quarterback sustained over the weekend against the Jaguars is less severe than the one he played through during the 2019 season opener.

Titans' 1st Black GM says he stands on 'shoulders of giants'

Titans' 1st Black GM says he stands on 'shoulders of giants'

Ran Carthon says he has been so busy earning a job as an NFL general manager that he hasn't had time to contemplate the history and meaning of becoming the Tennessee Titans' first Black GM. Carthon says an aunt texted to warn him that the question about making history would come and that was when he realized it. Carthon says his goal is to be successful and leave the door open for other Black men. 

NFL playoffs: Bengals win streak hits 10, 49ers also advance

NFL playoffs: Bengals win streak hits 10, 49ers also advance

The Kansas City Chiefs learned they’ll get to host the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals instead of playing at a neutral site. They have to play the Bengals and Cincinnati is now on a 10-game winning streak after an impressive 27-10 road victory over the Buffalo Bills on a snow-covered field in Sunday’s NFL divisional round. Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while Joe Mixon ran for 105 yards and a TD. The 49ers beat the Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC. The 49ers will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game.

Damar Hamlin in attendance at Highmark Stadium for AFC Divisional Round game as Bills host Bengals

Damar Hamlin was present for Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game as the Buffalo Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals, almost three weeks after the safety suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the same teams. CBS Sports reported Hamlin arrived 90 minutes before kickoff and was taken to the Bills’ locker room in a security cart. The Bills tweeted video of Hamlin at ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert