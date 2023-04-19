There are a lot of mock drafts out there as the NFL is getting ever closer to its big three days next week.

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, and Jordan Reid’s prognostications are a good bet to be on the money.

Reid, a High Point native, has come up through the ranks from a college player and then a coach to an NFL analyst for ESPN. Reid originally signed out of high school to play at Winston-Salem State, but redshirted one season before transferring to N.C. Central and graduating in 2013.

He played quarterback for the Eagles and graduated with a 55% completion percentage, the best in school history, and was eighth in school history in passing yards.

The two biggest names among the Triad hopefuls are quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Dudley graduate who played at Virginia Tech and Tennessee. What’s interesting about Hooker is that he’s 25 years old and coming off a torn left knee ligament. But he’s a possible first-round pick even though he might not be able to play this season as he continues to strengthen his knee.

The other big name is defensive lineman K.J. Henry, a former star at Clemson who is a graduate of West Forsyth. Henry was a consummate team player for the Tigers and could wind up as a third or fourth-round pick.

Also ranked among Reid’s top 379 graded players is wide receiver A.T. Perry of Wake Forest and his teammates, tight end Blake Whiteheart and defensive and Kobie Turner. While Whiteheart, a former Mount Tabor star, is ranked just outside the top 300 in Reid’s projections, he has the size and speed to play in the NFL.

Hooker is the highest ranked local player in Reid’s projections at No. 51. Perry is ranked No. 87 and Henry, who is projected as a linebacker after playing on the defensive line for the Tigers, is at No. 172 with Turner at 198th and Whiteheart at No. 301.

Reid says that Hooker is the fifth-ranked quarterback in the draft, but if teams go heavy on quarterbacks in the first round, he could get drafted there. He speculated that the Vikings, Steelers, Ravens or Seahawks could draft Hooker.

Reid, who has worked as a contributor for the NFL Network, was hired by ESPN last year to help with its year-round draft coverage. He dug deep into the NFL Combine and has been a regular on "NFL Live" to offer his take on several players over the last two months or so.

Reid has also written several stories leading up to the draft. He was a writer and scout for The Draft Network and before that was an assistant coach at N.C. Central from 2014 through 2018.