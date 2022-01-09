Bucs beat Panthers 41-17, earn No. 2 playoff seeding in NFC

Tampa Bay trailed that game by two touchdowns when Brown removed his jersey, shoulder pads and undershirt before doing some jumping jacks and waving to fans at MetLife Stadium as he made his way to the locker room.

The player later said he was cut for refusing to play through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians countered that Brown 's bizarre exit came after the receiver declined to re-enter the game because he upset about not having the ball thrown to him often enough.

Brady rallied the defending champs to a victory over the Jets and had to overcome another slow against Carolina, which drove 75 yards after the opening kickoff to take a 7-0 lead on Sam Darnold's 2-yard TD pass midway through the first quarter.

The Panthers squandered an opportunity to go up by double digits, turning the ball over on downs at the Tampa Bay 1 before the Brady turned the game around with an eight-play, 92-yard touchdown drive in the final minute of the first half.

Completions of 37 yards to Evans, 19 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 24 yards to Breshad Perriman helped Brady move into position to give his team a 10-7 halftime lead with a 1-yard TD pass to Le'Veon Bell.