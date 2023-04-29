Former Dudley star and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night by the Detroit Lions.

Hooker, taken with the 68th pick, joins Charlie Sanders as the second Dudley product to be drafted in the third round by the Lions. Sanders, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was picked 74th overall in the 1968 NFL Draft, and would earn seven Pro Bowl trips, two first-team All-Pro selections and a spot on the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 217-pound Hooker, whose father, Alan, was a star quarterback at North Carolina A&T in the 1980s, will most likely sit behind incumbent starter Jared Goff, who made his third Pro Bowl following last season. The 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year is the second-highest draft pick in Dudley history behind cornerback David Amerson, who was picked 51st overall by Washington in the 2013 Draft.

"Leadership is very important to me," said Hooker in a news release from Tennessee. "Me being a servant leader and genuinely enjoying people succeed—that's something that my previous teammates know about me. I am going to be a good friend and a good teammate no matter what's going on."

Hooker was the sixth Dudley athlete to be drafted and is projected to become the 10th to play for an NFL team.

Hooker was the fifth quarterback drafted following Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 1 overall to Carolina), Ohio State's CJ Stroud (No. 2 to Houston), Florida's Anthony Richardson (No. 4 to Indianapolis) and Kentucky's Will Levis (No. 33 to Tennessee).

"Leadership starts at the quarterback position," he said. "How ever my role on the Lions goes, I just want to come in and soak up how to be a pro and how things are ordered so that when my number is called, I can step into that big leadership position. I will be prepared for it."

In 2022, Hooker earned First Team All-SEC honors and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting for a second redshirt senior season in which he led the FBS in passing yards per attempt at 9.53 and was second only to Stroud in passing efficiency at 175.51. He threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and an SEC-best 69.6 completion percentage.

His 68.8 Tennessee career completion percentage surpassed the program record previously held by Peyton Manning at 62.5% among qualified passers. The Heisman voting finish was the best for a Volunteer since Manning’s second place result in 1997.

Hooker also helped the Vols reach as high as No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, eventually ranked No. 6 in the final AP Poll for a team that finished 11-2. It was the most wins for Tennessee since 2001 and first 10-plus win season since 2007.

During a Nov. 19 loss to South Carolina, Hooker suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the second half. Without him, the Vols still won their last two games, including the Orange Bowl over No. 10 Clemson, with Hooker’s friend and roommate Joe Milton III starting for him.

During his Dudley career, Hooker was a three-year starter and threw for the Panthers’ all-time mark of 6,027 yards, while also rushing for 2,975 yards.

In his senior season in 2016, the dual-threat quarterback threw for 2,652 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,236 and 27 as Dudley won the NCHSAA 4-A state championship and Hooker was named HSXTRA Player of the Year. In that championship game, Hooker had 310 yards of total offense and accounted for six touchdowns in the 54-0 blowout of Cape Fear.

As a junior, Hooker threw for 2,234 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 1,217 and 15 more scores to earn HSXTRA First Team All-Area honors. Dudley lost 17-8 to eventual champion Charlotte Catholic in the 4-A state semifinals that 2015 season.

Hooker was considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports and spent his first four college seasons at Virginia Tech, where he appeared in 25 games, started in 15 and completed 63.1% of his passes for 2,894 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns on 247 carries .

After transferring to Tennessee, Hooker started from week three onward in his first season as a redshirt senior and finished the 2021 season leading the SEC and was third in the FBS in passing efficiency at 181.4 and was second in the conference with a 68% completion percentage. The first-year Volunteer passed for 2,945 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Hooker's NFL preparation has included rehabilitation on the injured left knee, which was a concern leading up to the draft. His age has also been a topic of discussion; at 25, Hooker is older than the four quarterbacks chosen ahead of him.

Prior to the draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper had Hooker being selected 31st overall by the Los Angeles Rams in his final mock draft in what would have been a trade with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kiper did not feature Hooker on his top 50 big board list for prospects at all positions. That list was published on April 25.

Triad NFL draft history

The highest known Greensboro area products drafted have been Eastern Guilford’s Torry Holt (first round, sixth overall) in 1999, Smith’s Eric Ebron (first round, 10th overall) in 2014, Andrews' Ted Brown (first round, 16th overall) in 1979 and Page’s Haywood Jeffires (first round, 20th overall) in 1987.

In the broader Triad area, Atkins’ Carl Eller was picked fifth overall in AFL Draft and sixth overall in the NFL Draft in 1964, choosing the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings where he would build a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. Carver’s Ray Agnew was chosen 10th overall by the New England Patriots in 1990.

Other former Dudley players to have been drafted are Jeff Davis (1982, fifth round, 128th overall), Jerome Gantt (1970, fourth round, 82nd overall), DeMario Pressley (2008, fifth round, 144th overall) and Stahle Vincent (1972, eighth round, 193rd overall).

Davis, the 1981 ACC MVP and Consensus All-American for Clemson’s national championship team that year, was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame on April 21.

The following former Panthers signed as undrafted free agents: Marques Douglas (1999), Mac McCain III (2021), Emmanuel Moseley (2018) and Kenny Okoro (2013).