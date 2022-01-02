Jordan, Saints' defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers

Carolina did not trail in the first half, taking a 10-3 lead on Chuba Hubbard's slashing 21-yard run early in the second quarter.

New Orleans looked primed to tie it when P.J. Williams dislodged the ball from Darnold on a sack and Marcus Davenport recovered, giving the Saints the ball at the Carolina 13. But New Orleans had to kick a field goal after three unfruitful plays.

With just more than a minute remaining in the half, the Saints faced a third-and-11 from their 3. Conventional wisdom would have been to run the ball and then punt because Carolina had no timeouts. Instead, Hill let fly a 28-yard back-shoulder throw that Callaway caught along the left sideline.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hill then hit Lil'Jordan Humphrey for 18 yards and Callaway for another 15 before New Orleans used its last timeout. Hill completed one more quick pass to set up Maher's third field goal as the half ended to make it 10-9.

Most of the third quarter was played on Carolina's side of the 50, but the Saints had one promising drive stall on an intentional grounding penalty. That pushed them out out of field goal range.

Late in the quarter, New Orleans had a first down on the Panthers' 18, but again settled for a field goal and a 12-10 lead.