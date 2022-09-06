 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sam Hartman is cleared to play for Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM — Quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to play again for No. 23-ranked Wake Forest.

Hartman, who has been out since Aug. 10 after undergoing a surgery for a non-football injury, was cleared to play by team doctors. He’s been cleared to practice and could play on Saturday when the Demon Deacons play at Vanderbilt (noon EDT Saturday).

The school made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon about 45 minutes before Coach Dave Clawson met with journalists for his weekly news conference.

Hartman, a redshirt junior, has passed for nearly 9,000 yards in his career and last season accounted for a school-record 50 touchdowns.

Since being out indefinitely, Hartman has remained engaged with teammates and was front and center in helping Mitch Griffis in Thursday’s 44-10 win over VMI at Truist Field.

After the game Griffis said all the right things about being a replacement for Hartman temporarily.

“Sam’s our leader and Sam’s our guy and this is his team,” Griffis said after he was very good in his first career start throwing for 288 yards with three touchdown passes as they amassed more than 500 yards of offense. “He’s very encouraging and very helpful. He’s probably started over 30 games and he’s been there so he’s helped me through this whole process.”

Clawson had given no timetable on when Hartman would return, and said it was up to doctors. In the news release Hartman’s doctor who performed the surgery said it was OK for Hartman to return to football activities.

