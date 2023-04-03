GIBSONVILLE — Eastern Guilford announced the promotion on Monday of defensive assistant Tim Bagamary to head coach, the school’s ninth head coach since 2002.

The Fairview native played college football at Greensboro College before beginning his coaching career with his alma mater for three years.

From there, Coach “Bags” was a member of Northern Guilford’s 2011 3AA state championship staff before going to Page through the 2017 season, where the Pirates were back-to-back 4AA runner-ups in 2015 and 2016.

Since then, the veteran assistant served under Doug Robertson at both Thomasville and Page for two seasons as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at each school.

Wildcats athletics director Jay White said that Bagamary’s plan for longevity was the biggest factor in choosing the candidate for a position that had approximately 35 applicants. White has been impressed with Bagamary during his time at the school, which also includes being the girls track and field coach, in addition to receiving recommendations from area coaches.

One of those was Robertson, still the Page football coach, who previously led Eastern to a 3AA state runner-up in 2016 and a 3AA East Regional Final in 2017.

White added that Bagamary “checked all of the boxes,” has been a motivator and has brought a “kids-first” mentality since “jumping in” at Eastern. In addition to switching from offense to defense, “Bags” also helped with special teams last season.

“I know he has had success at other places, but for me and for Eastern Guilford as a whole, it was really about how he fit in and just became a Wildcat very fast and has jumped on-board with our track program, was constantly in the weight room, just talking with athletes and trying to be a motivator and lead by example,” White said. “I know he’s had success elsewhere but really I’ve been impressed with his work ethic and his attitude since he’s been with us.”

Bagamary replaces former coach Tony Aguilar, who this March was announced as Southeast Alamance’s first football coach for the new school opening this upcoming fall. From 2019-2022, Aguilar guided Eastern to a 27-16 record with three playoff appearances in four seasons.

In 2022, the Wildcats went 9-5 and reached the fourth round of the playoffs. The No. 23 seed lost to South Point 28-25 to narrowly miss out on its first regional final appearance since 2017 as well.

In 2022, Eastern finished second to Dudley in Mid-State 3A play, with its only league loss coming to the Panthers in a de-facto conference championship game in the regular season finale.

From that team, Eastern loses leading passer Tyreik Boyd (1,961 yards) and leading rusher Jaiden Evans (1,658) to graduation, but White still has high expectations this fall with a quality young group coming back. This includes Steven Murray, who led Wildcats receivers as a sophomore with 778 yards and 12 touchdowns as a big-play threat.

Murray also tied then-junior Christian Pickett with a team-high three interceptions on defense.

Aguilar was named Mid-Piedmont Conference Coach of the Year in 2021.

“He helped continue a successful tradition,” said White about the former coach. “He set standards for his program and really bought into the Eastern Guilford family. Just a good dude, a good coach and I’m going to definitely miss him not only from a coaching standpoint but from a relationship standpoint as well but just very fortunate that we had an opportunity to scoop up coach Bagamary when we did.”

Bagamary is a math teacher at Eastern, but White said that the coach will transition to being a weight training teacher in the fall semester.