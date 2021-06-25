Former A&T star Rodney Rowe, High Point's Tamara Clark advance; NCAA champion Cambrea Sturgis finished at U.S. Olympic track and field trials

Craig Engels

What happened

The Winston-Salem native and Reagan High School graduate moved into the final of the 1,500 meters. Engels, in the first heat, found himself boxed into the middle of the pack midway but squeezed past Eric Holt and into the second lane with about 80 meters to go. He sprinted away to win the heat.

The top five in each semifinal heat and next two fastest runners advanced.

Engels’ time

3:38:56, fastest in either heat

What’s next?

Final, 7:40 p.m. EDT Sunday (WXII). The top three finishers will earn berths on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics.

What he's saying

"Shoot I don’t know. I just went for the win and got it. ... I felt good about my position coming off the last turn. ... Felt more comfortable than all out. Don’t treat it like you have a final. Pretend it’s your only goal to make it to the final." – Engels on his race strategy.