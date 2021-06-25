Former A&T star Rodney Rowe, High Point's Tamara Clark advance; NCAA champion Cambrea Sturgis finished at U.S. Olympic track and field trials

An update on athletes with Triad ties at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Cambrea Sturgis
What happened
The A&T sophomore, who won NCAA championships on the same track in the 100 and 200 meters this month, ended her nearly three-week stay in Oregon in the 200 meters semifinal.
The top three sprinters in the two semifinals plus the next two fastest moved on.
Sturgis' time
20.68 seconds (20.62 in first round), seventh among the eight runners in the first heat and 11th of 16 overall (fastest, Gabby Thomas, 21.94)
What they're saying
"The collegians are out of gas, some of them officially." – Ato Boldon, NBC Sports analyst, discussing Sturgis' finish with fellow analyst Sanya Richards-Ross.
Tamara Clark
What happened
The High Point native and High Point Central graduate who runs for Alabama advanced through the 200 meters semifinal.
The top three sprinters in the two semifinals plus the next two fastest moved on.
Clark's time
22.35 seconds, third-fastest in second heat, fifth-best among 16 sprinters (fastest, Gabby Thomas, 21.94)
What's next
Final, 10:24 p.m. Saturday EDT (WXII). The top three finishers will earn berths on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Rodney Rowe
What happened
A&T alumnus Rodney Rowe advanced out of the first round of the 200 meters.
The top three runners in each of four heats plus the next four fastest sprinters moved on.
Rowe's time
20.62 seconds, a season-best, fourth of six runners in the first heat and 13th-fastest overall (fastest, Erriyon Knighton, 20.04)
What's next?
Semifinals, 10:33 p.m. EDT Saturday (WXII). The top three in the semifinal heats and the next two fastest runners will advance to the final Sunday.
Christopher Belcher
What happened
Former A&T star Christopher Belcher, who has raced at world championships, competed in the first round of the 200 meters but did not advance.
The top three runners in each of four heats plus the next four fastest sprinters moved on.
Belcher's time
20.89 seconds, a season-best but sixth of six runners in the second heat and 20th of 24 sprinters (fastest, Erriyon Knighton, 20.04)
Michael Dickson
What happened
The former A&T athlete advanced out of the first round of the 110-meter hurdles.
The top three in each heat and next four fastest qualified for the semifinals.
Dickson's time
13.259 seconds (personal best), second-best in the third heat and fifth-fastest overall (fastest, Grant Holloway, 13.11)
What's next?
Semifinals, 9:03 p.m. EDT Saturday (WXII). The top three in each semifinal and next two fastest hurdlers will qualify for Sunday's final.
What he's saying
"It’s just the first round so you just want to build confidence and take away confidence… If you can’t make it out of the first round, it’s just to set up confidence, the next two you have to be ready to PR." – Dickson.
Craig Engels
What happened
The Winston-Salem native and Reagan High School graduate moved into the final of the 1,500 meters. Engels, in the first heat, found himself boxed into the middle of the pack midway but squeezed past Eric Holt and into the second lane with about 80 meters to go. He sprinted away to win the heat.
The top five in each semifinal heat and next two fastest runners advanced.
Engels’ time
3:38:56, fastest in either heat
What’s next?
Final, 7:40 p.m. EDT Sunday (WXII). The top three finishers will earn berths on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics.
What he's saying
"Shoot I don’t know. I just went for the win and got it. ... I felt good about my position coming off the last turn. ... Felt more comfortable than all out. Don’t treat it like you have a final. Pretend it’s your only goal to make it to the final." – Engels on his race strategy.
"Learned to keep it fun. Have to remember how to keep it fun. I feel so much more stressed now. I didn’t know pro running was possible. Now it’s my job and my livelihood depends on it." – Engels on the difference between these trials and the 2016 trials, when he just missed making the Olympic team.