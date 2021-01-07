Former Dudley QB Hendon Hooker says he's headed to Tennessee

Hooker was cleared to practice ahead of Virginia Tech's season finale against Virginia, but did not play.

He entered the transfer portal for two weeks after the 2018 season, but decided to return to Virginia Tech and had a breakout season. Hooker started eight of the 11 games he played and completed 99 of 162 passes for for 1,555 yards with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He rushed for 356 yards and five TDs.

The start of Hooker's 2020 season was delayed because of what coach Justin Fuente termed "a little scare" after some medical tests, but the quarterback returned to action in the Hokies' third game and came off the bench to lead a comeback that fell short in a 56-45 loss to North Carolina on Oct. 10.

When he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after the 2020 season, Hooker said in a Tweet:

“2020 has had its ups and downs, but I am grateful for God’s grace. I am forever thankful to Virginia Tech for helping me to become the man I am today. Thank you Coach [Justin] Fuente & Coach [Brad] Cornelsen for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love and to be a thread in the fabric of Hokie Nation. Also, a special thanks to the staff and trainers for believing in me.