Former Dudley QB Hendon Hooker says he's headed to Tennessee

After entering the transfer portal for the second time in his Virginia Tech football career, former Dudley quarterback Hendon Hooker announced Thursday on Twitter that he is transferring to Tennessee.
Dream chasing is an occupation, those with the job understand the process of manifestation.— Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) January 7, 2021
Committed pic.twitter.com/C4fWJPxuuQ
Hooker, who was the HSXtra.com Player of the Year after leading Dudley to the 2016 NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship, will be eligible immediately at Tennessee after graduating from Virginia Tech in December. He will have two years of eligibility with the Volunteers.
Hooker, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound dual-threat quarterback, played in eight games in 2020 (six starts) and completed 98 of 150 passes for 1,339 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 620 yards rushing (5.2 yards per carry) and scored nine touchdowns.
His final game for the Hokies was one Hooker would probably like to forget. He fumbled a clean snap on the opening drive Dec. 5 against Clemson and was replaced by Braxton Burmeister, who stayed in the game until he was injured in the third quarter.
Hooker’s return to the field lasted two plays. He fumbled another snap, which was returned for a touchdown, then was visibly shaking on the sideline before trainers escorted him to the locker room. His father, Alan, told The Roanoke (Va.) Times that Hendon was dealing with muscle spasms from the cold. The game, which the Hokies lost 45-10, kicked off at 7:46 p.m. with temperatures dropping into the low 30s with heavy winds.
Hooker was cleared to practice ahead of Virginia Tech's season finale against Virginia, but did not play.
He entered the transfer portal for two weeks after the 2018 season, but decided to return to Virginia Tech and had a breakout season. Hooker started eight of the 11 games he played and completed 99 of 162 passes for for 1,555 yards with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He rushed for 356 yards and five TDs.
The start of Hooker's 2020 season was delayed because of what coach Justin Fuente termed "a little scare" after some medical tests, but the quarterback returned to action in the Hokies' third game and came off the bench to lead a comeback that fell short in a 56-45 loss to North Carolina on Oct. 10.
When he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after the 2020 season, Hooker said in a Tweet:
“2020 has had its ups and downs, but I am grateful for God’s grace. I am forever thankful to Virginia Tech for helping me to become the man I am today. Thank you Coach [Justin] Fuente & Coach [Brad] Cornelsen for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love and to be a thread in the fabric of Hokie Nation. Also, a special thanks to the staff and trainers for believing in me.
“Thank you to all the fans that have supported me throughout the years. ... This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. Being a Hokie has been an unforgettable experience. To all of my brothers, I love you all like my blood. Captain Hook signing out.”
Hooker will enter an open quarterback competition because of transfers out of the Tennessee program. Jarrett Guarantano, a 32-game career starter, entered the transfer portal in December. Backup J.T. Shrout transferred to Colorado.
Returning quarterbacks for the Vols are Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer, and four-star recruit Kaidon Salter signed in December.
