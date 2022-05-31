Former UNCG standout Jeff Lochrie to coach Page boys soccer

GREENSBORO — Jeff Lochrie has been named boys soccer coach at Page.

The former UNCG standout succeeds Jeff Bateson, who will continue to serve as head coach for the Page girls team. The Pirates went 26-21-8 overall and 19-9-2 in the Metro 4-A during Bateson's three seasons as boys coach.

Lochrie is a native of Austin, Texas, and graduate of Westwood High School. He was a two-year captain and four-year starter at UNCG and helped lead the Spartans to a No. 1 ranking for eight weeks during the 2004 season. Lochrie played professionally for the USL's Carolina Dynamo and the Wilmington Hammerheads.

Lochrie has served in various director roles with soccer clubs in North Carolina. Lochrie worked extensively with the Guilford Futbol Club (now NC Fusion) and Triangle United Soccer Association (TUSA). Lochrie also served as the PYSL Youth Academy director and worked with NC Fusion as a staff coach.

His high school head coaching experience includes stops at Greensboro Day, The Carlisle (Va.) School and most recently Northwest Guilford. He guided Carlisle to multiple playoff appearances, including a VISAA state championship in 2018.

“Coach Lochrie brings a wealth of soccer knowledge and experience to the Page program," athletics director Matt Harder said in a news release. "His success as both a player and coach during his soccer career will play dividends for the Page men’s soccer program moving forward. We are very excited for the future of our program with Coach Lochrie at the helm."

“We are excited to bring someone of Coach Lochrie’s caliber to the men’s soccer program," added Page Principal Erik Naglee. "We know he will expect great effort in the classroom and on the field, which will lead to continued success for Page soccer.”

