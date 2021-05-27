Former Wake Forest baseball star Will Craig part of bizarre Cubs-Pirates play

Social media is abuzz this afternoon, even including reaction from the legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, after a play during the Cubs' 5-3 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh's PNC Park. And the play's central figure, amid a comedy of errors, is Pirates first baseman Will Craig.
Javier Báez.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 27, 2021
El Mago.
The Magician. pic.twitter.com/yZX7HgUFCU
Craig was a first-round draft pick out of Wake Forest in 2016 after earning multiple first-team All-America honors, D1Baseball national player of the year and All-ACC. In his senior season, he hit .379 with 16 home runs and 66 runs batted in. The previous year, he earned the athletics department's prestigious Arnold Palmer Award, which goes to the top male scholar-athlete.
So he's a good ballplayer and a smart human, but sometimes things happen in baseball.
Willson Contreras, a Cubs runner at second base with two outs, broke on a ground ball by Javier Baez to Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzales. When Gonzales threw to Craig at first, Baez got within about 10 feet of the base but decided to retreat toward the plate. Craig chased him instead of running back to step on first base for a force play and a third out.
Contreras beat Craig's short, soft toss to catcher Michael Perez, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead. After Baez celebrated momentarily, signaling safe, he began sprinting toward first base, sliding head-first as a throw toward second baseman Adam Frazier, jogging over to cover, didn't connect. Baez again beat a throw, from right fielder Gregory Polanco backing up the play, to reach second base. The ball squirted away once more, but Baez held the bag. He scored on a hit by Ian Happ, and the Cubs led 3-0.
Twitter isn't a medium for the faint of heart. Among its reactions:
Oh my https://t.co/MBzBnA1iOO— Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) May 27, 2021
The greatest worst play in baseball history. Should be shown on an endless loop at Cooperstown. https://t.co/Tc9UMdwEPs— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) May 27, 2021
That is the worst play in the history of Pirates baseball.— Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) May 27, 2021
What in god's name was the Pirates first baseman thinking? Just tag him. Amazing. Cubs get 2 runs out of the easiest out never recorded— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 27, 2021
The Benny Hill theme, applied to the Cubs & Pirates game. #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/3OkYlwGt9J— Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) May 27, 2021
I mean the Cubs are straight up laughing at the Pirates pic.twitter.com/P6pHefa64g— MikeyMenz (@michaelmenzer14) May 27, 2021
We think this accurately explains that play in the Cubs - Pirates game. pic.twitter.com/nO3I0Seqnl— The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) May 27, 2021
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
