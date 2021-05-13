Forsyth Country Day, Westchester lead area boys golf teams at NCISAA championships

Forsyth Country Day finished third in Class 3-A to lead Triad teams this week at the NCISAA boys golf championships.

The Furies finished with a four-player total of 313, 16 strokes behind 3-A champion Raleigh St. David's School on Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course. High Point Christian (355) was sixth.

The top area individuals in 3-A were Forsyth Country Day's Kyle Haas and High Point Christian's Jared Waterer, who were in a group tied for fourth at 73. Other area players were: Forsyth Country Day's Henry Andrews (T-9th, 76), Luke Tisdale and Drew Spitler (T-25th, 82) and Michael Dobias (T-62nd, 108); High Point Christian's Cam Walker (T-35th, 86), Jace Harris (37th, 87), Cam Malboeuf (T-41st, 89), Ryan Tuttle (T-45th, 91) and Mason Moiser (T-47th, 93); and Calvary Day's Rhodes Baker (34th, 85) and Alex Stewart (T-43rd, 90).

• In Class 2-A, Westchester tied for third with a 238 total on the Bryan Park Players Course, 13 strokes behind champion Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was Jaxson Morgan, whose 72 tied him for second place, one stroke behind Westminster Catawba Christian's Aiken Golightly. Caldwell's Daniel Norris shot 73 to finish fourth.