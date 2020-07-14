It's a tough decision, West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow explained as high school sports sits at a standstill amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming season appears to be hinged upon Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement today on a reopening plan for schools across North Carolina. That framework, which included a hybrid scheme for remote and in-person learning as coronavirus cases rise across the state, was an initial step toward a deciding fate for high school sports in the fall.
But the N.C. High School Athletic Association has yet to make a decision, following its lifting of a dead period on limited practices in June. What fall sports might look like — if at all — remains to be determined, but will likely come on the heels of Cooper's announcement.
And football coaches across Forsyth County, like Snow, simply want a season, whether that's a limited fall session, postponement to a spring sports season already cut short back in March or an extra year of eligibility for rising seniors.
"We'd love to have a fall season, if possible. Man, it's looking tough right now," Coach Pat Crowley of Reynolds said. "I just feel like there's going to be people that test positive, so I think it's going to be difficult to continue a season once it happens. So then you go, 'Where do you go from there?' Spring is going to be tough, I think, because it's like you're trying to fit a square peg into a round hole."
Crowley, a offensive lineman at North Carolina under Dick Crum and Mack Brown from 1985 to 1989, is a proponent of an extra year of eligibility for his players affected by what could be a nixed upcoming season. His son, Will, a Reynolds grad currently a rising sophomore tight end with the Tar Heels, was one of 37 athletes, coaches and staff within the athletics department who tested positive for COVID-19 and led to a pause of voluntary football workouts last week.
And while Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has enacted stricter safety policies, compared to guidelines released by the NCHSAA in June for a Phase One reopening, when limited conditioning for fall sports kicks off Monday, testing won't be part of the plan. That's a concern for Crowley, despite myriad measures from infrared thermometers to a limited capacity of 25 people to a field or stadium.
"I tell everybody this, 'Everybody's got a plan,'" Crowley said. "The first question you have to answer to that plan is, 'What're you going to do when kids start testing positive, when coaches start testing positive, when teachers start testing positive?' You've got to have a solution. If we're pulling the plug and isolating people, then should we even start at all?"
Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor even referenced a modified football schedule — anywhere from October to February. The South Carolina High School League on Wednesday will hear two proposals, including one to shift football to the spring. Brown said he thought his program has conducted roughly 40 video conferences since the coronavirus outbreak halted high school sports.
"I'm not very confident about the fall," Brown said. "It'll be hard for North Carolina not to play in the spring, when other states are playing in the spring. That's kind of how I feel about that. If other states are going to play in the spring, I mean, we've got to follow suit — just for our kids."
Reagan head coach Josh McGee said if football remains on the table, programs will need to take a simpler approach with the limited timetable for workouts and practices. According to McGee, short conditioning beginning Monday — the only option for programs, at this point — will be focused on building a bond after what looked to be a hiatus without end.
"It's just a way to be around our players," McGee said. "If they tell us we can have 45 minutes with no football and we can do light conditioning, but we still get to build relationships and enjoy each other's company, I'm ready to go. You know, sign me up yesterday.
"... At the end of the day, with what we've kind of gone through, I think our players need us as coaches. I can't speak for everybody, but I need my guys."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.