Friday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Lucas Oil 150 (FS1)
BASEBALL
11:55 p.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: Miami at N.C. State (ESPN)
9 p.m.: San Jose at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
9:45 p.m.: Brigham Young at Boise State (FS1)
Field hockey
1:30 p.m.: ACC championship, Louisville vs. Wake Forest-Virginia winner (ACC)
4 p.m.: ACC championship, Boston College-North Carolina winner vs. Duke-Syracuse winner (ACC)
Soccer
8 p.m.: Men, Duke at North Carolina (ACC)
Volleyball
Noon: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European, Cyprus Showdown (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Houston Open (Golf)
4 p.m.: Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) (ESPN2)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Breeders' Cup (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Premier, Burnley at Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock)
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln at Werder Bremen (ESPN+)
2:35 p.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Sassuolo (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Southampton (Peacock)
SWIMMING
10 a.m.: International Swimming League (CBS Sports)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ATP, Paris Masters (Tennis)
