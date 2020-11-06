 Skip to main content
Friday's sports events on the air
Friday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Lucas Oil 150 (FS1)

BASEBALL

11:55 p.m.: Korean, LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: Miami at N.C. State (ESPN)

9 p.m.: San Jose at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

9:45 p.m.: Brigham Young at Boise State (FS1)

Field hockey

1:30 p.m.: ACC championship, Louisville vs. Wake Forest-Virginia winner (ACC)

4 p.m.: ACC championship, Boston College-North Carolina winner vs. Duke-Syracuse winner (ACC)

Soccer

8 p.m.: Men, Duke at North Carolina (ACC)

Volleyball

Noon: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European, Cyprus Showdown (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Houston Open (Golf)

4 p.m.: Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) (ESPN2)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Breeders' Cup (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Burnley at Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock)

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln at Werder Bremen (ESPN+)

2:35 p.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Sassuolo (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Southampton (Peacock)

SWIMMING

10 a.m.: International Swimming League (CBS Sports)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: ATP, Paris Masters (Tennis)

