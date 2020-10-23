Friday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Men's soccer
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)
8 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (ACC)
Women's soccer
7 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACCNX)
Field hockey
3 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
Volleyball
4 p.m. N.C. State at Virginia (ACC)
Football
7:30 p.m.: Tulsa at South Florida (ESPN)
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Skate America (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)
1 p.m.: LPGA, Drive On Championship (Golf)
5 p.m.: PGA, Zozo Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.) (ESPN2)
MLB
8 p.m.: World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay (WGHP)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln at VfB Stuttgart (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Aston Villa FC (Peacock)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Nashville SC (ESPN+)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne and bett1HULKS Championships (Tennis)
