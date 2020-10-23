 Skip to main content
Friday's sports events on the air
Friday's sports events on the air



ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's soccer

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)

8 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (ACC)

Women's soccer

7 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACCNX)

Field hockey

3 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

Volleyball

4 p.m. N.C. State at Virginia (ACC)

Football

7:30 p.m.: Tulsa at South Florida (ESPN)

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Skate America (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)

1 p.m.: LPGA, Drive On Championship (Golf)

5 p.m.: PGA, Zozo Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.) (ESPN2)

MLB

8 p.m.: World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay (WGHP)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln at VfB Stuttgart (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Aston Villa FC (Peacock)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Nashville SC (ESPN+)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne and bett1HULKS Championships (Tennis)

