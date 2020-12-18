 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's sports events on the air
0 comments

Friday's sports events on the air

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air listings logo sports

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

3 p.m.: Greensboro at N.C. A&T (NCATAggies.com)

4 p.m.: Columbia International at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: Brigham Young at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Florida A&M at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPNU)

Football

7 p.m.: Conference USA championship, Ala.-Birmingham at Marshall (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m.: Mid-American championship, Ball State vs. Buffalo at Detroit (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Pac-12 championship, Oregon at California (WGHP)

GOLF

1 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)

NBA PRESEASON

8 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix (ESPN)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at FC Union Berlin (ESPN+)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MEAC revises N.C. A&T schedules
Sports

MEAC revises N.C. A&T schedules

The MEAC announced its spring 2021 football schedule Monday and revised its 2020-21 men's and women's basketball schedules because of the COVI…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News