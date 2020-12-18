Friday's sports events on the air

COLLEGES
Men's basketball
3 p.m.: Greensboro at N.C. A&T (NCATAggies.com)
4 p.m.: Columbia International at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: Brigham Young at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Florida A&M at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPNU)
Football
7 p.m.: Conference USA championship, Ala.-Birmingham at Marshall (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers (Big Ten)
7:30 p.m.: Mid-American championship, Ball State vs. Buffalo at Detroit (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Pac-12 championship, Oregon at California (WGHP)
GOLF
1 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)
NBA PRESEASON
8 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix (ESPN)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at FC Union Berlin (ESPN+)
