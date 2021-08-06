Gianluca Busio's move from MLS to Italian club Venezia is 'a very proud moment'

The move from Greensboro to Kansas was a big one for Gianluca Busio. But the 19-year-old soccer star's next move is bigger.
Sporting Kansas City announced Thursday evening that it had agreed to transfer the U.S. national team midfielder to Venezia of Italy's first division, Serie A. The Athletic reported that Sporting will receive at least $6.5 million in the deal, along with another $4 million in "easily achievable" bonuses. The Major League Soccer club will get 20% of the transfer fee if Busio is sold by Venezia to another club, The Athletic also reported, and other incentives could drive the fee even higher.
That's heady stuff for a young man who left Greensboro for Kansas at the age of 14 to train in Sporting's youth academy. At 15, Busio became the second-youngest player to sign with an MLS club and the second-youngest to score a goal in a regular-season match (Freddy Adu, then age 14, set both records in 2004).
“This is a very proud moment for me and my family,” Busio told SportingKC.com. “I’d like to thank everyone who has made it possible, especially all the people at Sporting KC who have helped me become the player and person I am today. Sporting will always have a special place in my heart and I’m grateful to have started my career at such an amazing club. The people, the fans, the city ... everything about Kansas City was perfect and it will always feel like home. This is the next step in my career, and I’m really excited to join Venezia.”
In 70 appearances for Sporting across all competitions since making his debut in 2017, Busio had eight goals and nine assists. This season, he had two goals and three assists in 13 regular-season starts.
“Gianluca has embodied all of the core values we look for in a player,” Peter Vermes, Sporting's manager, told the club's website. “He has consistently put the team first while demonstrating tremendous professionalism and an unwavering commitment to improving his game and helping the club win. Gianluca is a special talent with outstanding character, and we wish him nothing but the best at Venezia.”
After playing for the United States at the U-15 through U-20 levels, Busio made his debut with the full U.S. national team in July at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He finished the Gold Cup final helping the squad hold off Mexico for a 1-0 victory in Las Vegas.
Busio joins a Venezia side that earned promotion from Italy's second division to Serie A last season in a playoff and will open its 2021-22 campaign Aug. 22 at Napoli. CBS Sports and Paramount+ hold the rights to Serie A games this season after the league's matches were shown on ESPN+ in 2020-21.
Busio's father, Alessandro, is a native of Brescia, Italy, which enabled Gianluca to hold an Italian passport and made the transfer process much easier.
One of Busio's teammates for the American-owned club will be fellow 19-year-old midfielder Tanner Tessmmann, who moved from FC Dallas of MLS earlier this summer. Venezia also is reportedly close to adding American defender Erik Palmer-Brown, another Sporting KC academy alumnus, who spent this past season playing in Austria.
