Seeing the next wave of PGA Tour golfers will be easy next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

For the 22nd year in a row, the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey will take center stage with some of the best young golfing talent around. It’s no coincidence that more than 100 golfers from past tournaments have eventually played on the PGA Tour.

The 72-hole tournament is scheduled to start on Tuesday with a field of 84, and most of the top-ranked golfers in the AJGA rankings will be playing. Admission to the tournament is free.

“It’s usually one of our strongest fields of the year,” said tournament director Jacob Kennedy of the AJGA. “There’s just so much the golfers like about this tournament, from the way they are treated to getting a chance to play on a course where the PGA Tour plays every August.”

Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director and Bobby Powell, the tournament director of the Wyndham, both used to work in the AJGA as they were coming up through the ranks.

Brazil says getting to know the young AJGA golfers is a way to form relationships once they eventually turn pro.

“Absolutely,” Brazil said. “This tournament is a stepping stone or a gateway to the PGA Tour once they get through college and then think about turning pro. We love what this week does for Sedgefield and what it does for the Wyndham Championship.”

Among the notable PGA Tour pros who have played here as junior golfers are Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star. Harman is the last golfer to successful defend his title, winning it in 2002 and ’03.

Henry Guan, the defending champion who is from Dallas, is in the field again and can match what Harman did 20 years ago. He’s also the highest-ranked golfer in the field coming in at No. 8 in the latest AJGA rankings.

Last year Guan arrived at Sedgefield ranked No. 53 in the AJGA rankings and was the youngest golfer in the field. He finished at 7 under last year to win the championship.

Who else is coming to play?

Kyle Haas, a graduate of Forsyth Country Day who has signed to play at Wake Forest, is playing in the tournament for the second straight year. Haas, whose father, Jerry, is the golf coach at Wake Forest, tied for 51st last year.

The Haas family has a long history with Sedgefield and the Wyndham Championship. Jerry played in the PGA Tour stop three times, while Jerry’s older brother, Jay, played 20 times. Kyle’s uncle, Bill, who plays on the PGA Tour, has played the Wyndham Championship 17 times.

In 2016 and ’17 as a tribute to the Haas family, the AJGA tournament was named for them.

“It’s very cool that Kyle is playing this week,” Kennedy said. “The Haas family name is so big in the game of golf, so as Kyle winds down his junior golf career this summer, we are glad he’s playing.”

Haas is one of six North Carolina residents in the field, with four more spots being awarded in a qualifying tournament on Monday. The other five in the field from North Carolina are Carson Bertagnole (Pinehurst), Smith Summertin (Raleigh), Will Hartman (Marvin), Quinlan Polin (Cary) and Mark Edwards (Charlotte)

Other big names in the field

Guan isn’t the only highly ranked golfer competing next week in the Wyndham Invitational.

Jay Leng Jr., of San Diego is ranked 10th and will close out his junior career this summer. Leng will play this fall at Stanford and in three starts this season on the AJGA Tour he has two top 10 showings.

Hartman, who is ranked 19th, is the highest ranked golfer from North Carolina. He's also ranked 11th in the CGA’s Junior Boys Rankings and is a rising junior in high school.

Summerlin is ranked 21st and is just a rising sophomore in high school. He’s had finishes of 21st and 28th in two AJGA starts this season.

J.P. Odland, who is from Tiburon, Calif., is ranked 26th and will play this fall at Santa Clara. He’s had four top 10 finishes in his four AGJA tournaments this season.

Jonathan Byrd’s son in the field

Jackson Byrd, a son of PGA Tour golfer Jonathan Byrd, will be in the field again. He tied for 11th in last year’s tournament and is ranked 86th in the AJGA rankings. Jonathan Byrd, who has five PGA Tour wins and is a former star at Clemson, has played in 15 Wyndham Championships.

Beside Haas, there are four others in the field who will play at ACC schools. Ethan Pascal has committed to play at North Carolina and John Hiller has committed to play at Duke. Warren Thomis and Brady Smith have committed to Louisville. All four are rising seniors in high school.

Qualifying tournament is Monday

The final four spots into the tournament will be decided on Monday in an 18-hole tournament at Crooked Tree Golf Course in Brown Summit. There is expected to be a field of 60 for Monday’s tournament.

Among the locals in the qualifying tournament who have signed up to play are Tanner Cadieux, Hayden Magnussen, Freddy Ortmann of Greensboro and Kevin Zhang of Clemmons.