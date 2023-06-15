Defending champion Henry Guan is at it again at the Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club.

Guan, from Dallas, Texas, fired a 6 under 64 on Thursday in the third round to take the lead.

William Jennings, who has been near the top of the leaderboard all week, shot a 68 and is one shot back of Guan. Michael Riebe of Encinitas, Calif., is third at 2 under after shooting even-par 70.

Joshua Kim of Danville, Calif., shot 71 and is in fourth place at 1 under for the tournament.

Guan, who is at 4 under for the tournament, is trying to become the first repeat winner of the Wyndham Invitational since Brian Harman did it in 2002 and ’03.

Winston-Salem’s Kyle Haas, a rising freshman at Wake Forest, shot 72 in the third round and is tied for 26th heading into Friday's final round.