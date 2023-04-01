Sean Houle, a former Kernersville and Winston-Salem police officer, had been looking for an organization to help through his new-found passion, golf.

He eventually found Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that helps provide families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders educational funds for their children.

Houle, a member of Maple Chase Golf & Country Club, has teamed with Folds of Honor on a golf tournament that is scheduled for April 24. There are a few spots left in the Captain’s Choice tournament, but Houle’s hope is to bring in more than $5,000.

“These funds will stay in our area and will likely help out kids who are going to High Point University or Winston-Salem State,” said Houle, 33, who was a 10-year veteran of the police force in the Triad when he was shot three times in February of 2021. “The funds can also be used for educational purposes to attend a private elementary, middle school or high school. But the purpose is to provide these scholarships for families of the military or first responder's who have suffered a real hardship.”

Houle’s chances of living were slim after he was shot twice in the face and once in his hand, causing him to lose a finger, but doctors saved his life. He also suffered from strokes after the shooting that ultimately resulted in his leaving the police force for medical reasons.

With a wife and two young children, Houle said helping raise money for a worthy organization such as Fold of Honors is a passion.

He said there’s a need in North Carolina to help these families.

“North Carolina ranks No. 2 nationally for families who need help,” Houle said. “And this golf tournament will at least give some hope and money to families who need it.”

Houle said that with help from Maple Chase owner Lynn Murphy and his son, Shannon, the general manager of the club, the tournament was created.

“Every dollar raised from the tournament will go toward the Folds of Honor,” Houle said.

The shooting that nearly killed Houle left plenty of scars.

“The strokes that I had affected my cognitive and quick thinking ability, so I was forced into medical retirement,” he said.

Houle, who worked with the canine unit of the Kernersville Police Department, said after his police dog, Jax, retired that Jax was given to Houle and his family. “I did get to keep Jax,” he said.

One reason Houle wants to give back is because he’s been through something catastrophic, but said he’s lucky enough to be able to talk openly about it.

“It really drives it home to these soldiers and these first responders that they are knowingly putting their lives on the line,” Houle said. “When soldiers are killed or are wounded, or these first responders are killed or a catastrophic event takes place, it’s the families that are left behind. Folds of Honor helps these families out in a big way.”

Flow Motors, Cycle Bar and the Carolina Thunderbirds have all helped Houle with sponsorships for the tournament.

For more information email Houle at shoule2217@gmail.com

For more information on Folds of Honor go to foldsofhonor.org

Fore for four tournament

Another fund-raising golf tournament is scheduled to take place on May 19 at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course that will benefit four-year-old Moji Coffee And More. The non-profit on Trade Street creates jobs for individuals with developmental disabilities by providing ongoing vocational skills training. It also helps facilitate employment in other areas of the city.

Lanie Pope, an award-winning meteorologist for WXII, is on the board of Moji Coffee and More and is a big believer in what the organization has become. This will be the second golf tournament held to help raise money.

“This summer, Moji Coffee and More is celebrating its fourth anniversary and continued growth in its mission,” said Pope, an avid golfer and triathlete. “Moji is not just an employer of individuals with developmental disabilities (IDD), but also a training ground where employees gain skills that allow them to move into other careers within our community.”

The Captain’s Choice tournament has several levels of sponsorships. Individual golfers can sign up for $150, which includes lunch.

For more information or to register email donate@mojicoffee.com

New state rankings are out

Pinehurst No. 2, which will play host to the U.S. Open in 2024, is the top-ranked golf course in the state as compiled by the North Carolina Golf Panel.

The panel, which consists of 175 members, includes business executives, golf industry members and golf writers who share a love of golf and the promotion of the sport. The panel was founded in 1995 by the late Bill Hensley.

Among the biggest jumps made in this year’s rankings was made by Old Town Club, which vaulted four spots and is now No. 8 in the state.

Other area courses in the top 50 are Sedgefield Country Club at No. 9 and Forsyth Country Club at No. 24. Starmount Forest is 34th, High Point Country Club is 44th, Bryan Park is at 45th, Greensboro Country Club’s Farm Course is 47th and Grandover Resort’s East Course is ranked 49th.

The rankings are featured in the latest Business North Carolina Magazine.