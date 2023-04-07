AUGUSTA, Ga. — Harold Varner III might feel the pressure, but he doesn’t show it in his face or in his actions.

Competing in the Masters has enough built-in pressure, but Varner is feeling it more in his second appearance of his pro career. By choosing to play on the LIV Golf tour, he’s not getting points in the world ranking. So about the only way he can come back next year – unless something changes – is to finish in the top 12 on Sunday.

“One thousand percent,” Varner said about the pressure to get an invite back next season. “We’ve been talking about that all week and the ramifications and I would like to come back so I know what I have to do.”

Varner got into this week’s tournament because he was just inside the top 50 in the world rankings. In his only Masters appearance last year, despite a third-round 80, he finished tied for 23rd. He heads into the third round at 1 under for the tournament after rounds of 72-71. His birdie putt on 18 on Friday put him in the red numbers.

Without being prompted, Varner said he loves that all the best players in the game are at Augusta National.

“The best players are playing here,” Varner said. “That’s what you want. Obviously, the way golf is right now, it doesn’t happen a lot so I thrive in that.”

Varner, 32, is a former East Carolina player who was born in Akron, Ohio, but moved with his family at a young age to Gastonia. He learned the game from his grandfather and didn’t come from much as his mother and father did what they could to foster his golf obsession when he was growing up.

According to a recent article in the Washington Post on Varner there were times growing up in Gastonia when the power was cut off because the bill wasn't paid. Varner told the Post: “It never scared me,” he said about the power being out. “My dad just always said we’re going to be fine.”

Varner chose the LIV Golf tour, the Saudi-backed league, over the PGA Tour for one reason and that was the chance to set up his family for life financially. He has a nearly 3-year-old son, who is named Harold IV, but he and his wife, Amanda, call him Liam.

What he misses about the PGA Tour are the friendships he’s built, so this week with the two tours coming together, he got to see some of them. One is J.T. Poston, who grew up in Hickory.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I miss some of the guys,” Varner said. “(Poston) and I have known each other since I was a senior in high school. It’s different with him because we’ve known each other for so long and there’s no ill-will or anything like that. Just treat everyone nice.”

Poston says as far as he’s seen this week, there’s haven't been a lot of discussions about the 18 LIV Golf members who are here. Six of them are former Masters' champions and one of them, Brooks Koepka, is at 12 under and leading the tournament.

“Harold’s one of those guys that when he signed with LIV, I was sad to see him go,” Poston said. “He’s not around as much and we played a lot of golf together growing up even though he’s a little older. I also know he’s passionate about his foundation and he’s going to do a lot of good with that. No matter what somebody says, it takes money to make an impact and that’s what he’s doing. I think he’s got the right mindset and he’ll do a lot of good with those paychecks.”

During his time on the PGA Tour, Varner was very active with his HV3 Foundation, and says now that he’s with LIV Golf, it allows him to grow the foundation even more. He already had a junior golf tournament in North Carolina through his foundation, but now he can do more.

“We just started a mentorship in Columbia (South Carolina), and we had about 80 kids in Charlotte and just started another one in Akron,” Varner said. “It’s really cool because that’s all I wanted to do is help kids and to see it happening, it’s about raising capital.”

The noise about the separate tours has died down somewhat, but Varner admitted this is a big week for everybody in the game. He hasn’t noticed any ill will by anybody so far.

“I think this is a big week for golf in general,” Varner said. “Everyone just gets to the same place and be cordial and be a professional. It’s interesting for sure.”

Whenever Varner is asked about LIV Golf he realizes he’s giving the same answer every time.

“My life has been great and being here is just compound interest,” Varner said. “I’ve never really worried about what’s going on outside my world. I try to do things in the best interest in my foundation, myself and my family.”

He smiled broadly when asked if he was glad to be done early on Friday.

“I think it’s massive because we are going to have a dinner for about 25 people with some of my college teammates and their wives and a couple of guys who sit on my foundation board,” Varner said of his Friday night plans. “We are going to hang out and have some beers so it will be good.”

Varner isn’t an IPA guy, by the way.

“No," he said, "it’s Bud Light for me.”