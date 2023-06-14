Jack Gilbert of Houston, Texas, shot a 2 under 68 on Wednesday to grab the second-round lead at the AJGA's Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club.

Gilbert shot a 69 in the first round and is at 3 under for the tournament. He leads Michael Riebe of Encinitas, Calif., Carson Bertagnole of Pinehurst and Joshua Kim of Danville, Calif., who are all one shot back.

William Jennings of Greenville, S.C., who along with Kim was a first round leader, is in fifth place at 1 under for the tournament.

Kyle Haas of Winston-Salem, who shot 1 under in the first round, struggled to a 76 on Wednesday and is tied for 22nd heading into Thursday’s third round.

There will be a cut after Thursday’s round, with the final round on Friday.

The AJGA tournament is one of the majors on the schedule and it’s the 22nd year the tournament has been in Greensboro.